Westburg's Heroics Lead Bowie to Sixth Straight Win

September 11, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Bowie Baysox News Release







The Bowie Baysox (67-45) trailed 4-1 into the ninth, but with a run already in, the bases loaded, and down to their final strike, Bowie saw shortstop Jordan Westburg clear the bases with a triple to put the Baysox ahead of the Harrisburg Senators (41-72) for good at FNB Field. Diogenes Almengo worked a scoreless ninth for his team-leading thirteenth save.

Bowie took the lead early, when Willy Yahn doubled in Toby Welk. Harrisburg answered in the bottom of the second with a run of their own. An inning later in the third, KJ Harrison hit his second home run in as many nights to give Harrisburg their first lead in their last 45.2 innings, and their first lead of the series at 3-1.

Baysox starter Mickey Jannis settled into a groove, retiring the next 11 batters. In game 112 for Bowie, Jannis was the first starting pitcher to appear in the seventh inning. However, he did not record an out in the seventh, and Steven Klimek entered. Jannis finished having thrown six innings, allowing four earned runs on seven hits with two walks and three strikeouts.

Harrisburg held their 4-1 lead into the ninth, but that was when Westburg came up with his clutch hit. With two strikes and two outs and the bases loaded, Westburg drove a ball to the wall in center to clear the bases.

The win keeps Bowie within a game of the Somerset Patriots for the second playoff spot.

On Sunday in the series finale, Bowie will send right-hander Kyle Brnovich (1-1, 4.01 ERA) to the mound. First pitch is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. in Harrisburg.

