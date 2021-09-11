Senators Fall to Late Bowie Surge

The Bowie Baysox stunned the Senators Saturday night scoring four times in the ninth inning to beat Harrisburg 5-4. The Senators led 4-1 into the ninth, but Bowie capped the inning on a three-run triple. The Senators KJ Harrison homered for the second straight game to give the Sens a 3-1 lead in the third inning.

Tim Cate was outstanding, pitching six strong innings and striking out nine. He allowed just three hits and an unearned run. It was the second straight solid start for Cate.

Reid Schaller followed Cate going two innings, striking out two and allowing just a hit.

Matt Cronin went one inning and was looking for his first save but instead allowed four runs on three hits while also walking two.

KJ Harrison hit a two-run home run in the third inning.

Gilbert Lara had three hits and drove in a run.

Rhett Wiseman went 2-for-4 with a run scored.

The Senators and Bowie Baysox play game seven of their seven-game series Sunday at 1:00 p.m. at FNB Field. The game can be heard on CBS Sports Radio Harrisburg 96.5FM 95.3FM and 1400AM beginning at 12:40 p.m.

