Game Information - Erie SeaWolves at Altoona Curve

September 11, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Erie SeaWolves News Release







ERIE SEAWOLVES (60-51, 9.0 GB SW Div, 3rd) VS. ALTOONA CURVE (54-54, 13.5 GB SW Div, 5th)

RHP Reese Olson (1-0, 3.14 ERA) VS. RHP Jeff Passantino 1-7, 4.76 ERA)

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 11 / 6:00 PM / PNG FIELD

GAME #112 / ROAD GAME #58 / FOX SPORTS 1330 AM, SEAWOLVES.COM, MILB.TV

UPCOMING SCHEDULE / PROBABLE STARTERS

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 12 AT ALTOONA, 2:00 PM - PNG FIELD

RHP A.J. LADWIG (5-6, 4.52 ERA) vs. LHP Trey McGough (4-5, 3.84 ERA)

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 14 VS. RICHMOND, 6:05 PM - UPMC PARK

TBa vs. RHP AKEEL MORRIS (5-0, 3.95 ERA)

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 15 VS. RICHMOND, 6:05 PM - UPMC PARK

TBa vs. RHP MATT FRISBEE (5-3, 3.83 ERA)

LAST GAME

The Erie SeaWolves came away with a win on a chaotic night at PNG Field in Altoona, knocking off the Altoona Curve 12-5. Erie held a 5-0 lead in the sixth inning, had allowed Altoona to tie the game, and then scored seven times in the ninth inning to re-secure their win. Erie hit three home runs in the game, but only one of them actually left the park. Daniel Cabrera and Eric De La Rosa each connected on solo inside-the-park home runs, and Drew Ward rounded the bases on a little league home run in the third inning, and hit a traditional home run to center field in the sixth inning. Beau Brieske logged 5.1 innings in a start for the 'Wolves, but Gerson Moreno allowed three runs in the seventh inning for Altoona to tie the game. Erie rallied late to plate seven runs in the ninth, and two Erie batters came only one leg shy of a cycle at the end of the night, with Ward only needing a triple and De La Rosa only missing a single. Ward tied a season-high with four runs driven in.

