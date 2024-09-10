September 10 - Minnesota Lynx at Atlanta Dream Postgame Notes

September 10, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

MINNESOTA LYNX 76, ATLANTA DREAM 64

GATEWAY CENTER ARENA, TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 10, 2024

High Points High Rebounds High Assists

Minnesota Lynx McBride - 15 Hines-Allen - 9 Williams - 7

Atlanta Dream Gray - 17 Charles - 14 Canada - 3

Lynx Notes

Kayla McBride ended the game with a team-high 15 points on 5-of-9 shooting from the field, two rebounds, one assist and one steal in 32:55 minutes of action. This marks McBride's fourth game of the season (42nd career) contributing 15+ points on 55%+ shooting from the field. McBride is 33-9 and the Lynx are 4-0 this season in such games.

Bridget Carleton contributed 14 points, including 5-of-8 from the field and 4-of-6 from three, four rebounds, two steals and one block in 37:05 minutes. Marking her 10th game of the season (13th career) converting on 4+ three-pointers, Carleton joins Caitlin Clark, Sabrina Ionescu and Rhyne Howard as the only players to have 10 such games this season (MR: September 6, 2024 at Indiana). The Lynx are 7-3 this season and 10-3 all-time when Carleton contributes 4+ three-pointers.

With her fourth three of the evening coming at 2:45 in the fourth quarter, Carleton officially surpassed Svetlana Ambrosimova for sixth all-time in Lynx history for threes made. She now has 188 in her Lynx career.

Shooting 4-of-6 (66.7%) from three, tonight marked Carleton's seventh game shooting 65%+ on four or more made threes this season this season. She leads the WNBA as the only player to have 7+ such games this season.

Courtney Williams ended tonight with 12 points on 5-of-9 shooting from the field, seven rebounds, seven assists and one turnover in 27:18 minutes of action. This marks her third 10+ point/5+rebound/5+assist/1 or less turnover game of this season (14th career)(MR: August 21, 2024 at Las Vegas). Williams is 11-3 throughout her career and the Lynx are 3-0 this season in such games.

Napheesa Collier finished with 14 points, eight rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks in 39:19 minutes of action. This marks Collier's eighth game of the season (23rd career) contributing 10+ points/5+rebounds/2+steals/2+blocks. Collier joins A'ja Wilson as the only players to have 8+ such games this season. The Lynx are 7-1 this season and 16-7 all-time when Collier contributes such a game.

Myisha Hines-Allen ended with six points, a team-high nine rebounds which marks a new high as a member of the Lynx, six assists and one steal in 21:22 minutes of play. This marks her sixth 5+ point/5+ rebound/5+assist game of the season (14th career) (MR: September 6, 2024 at Indiana). The Lynx are 2-0 this season when Hines-Allen contributes such a game.

With three of Hines-Allen's six 5+point/5+rebound/5+assist games this season occurring when she has appeared as a reserve, she becomes the only player in the WNBA to have three or more such games this season.

Hines-Allen becomes the sixth Lynx player to come off the bench and amass 6+ points/6+ rebounds/6+ assists. She joins Renee Montgomery, Monica Wright, Tanisha Wright, Odyssey Sims and Jessica Shepard in the feat.

Team Notes

Holding Atlanta to 30.0% from the field on 21-of-70, the Lynx now stand with a record of 162-8 when holding their opponent to 40% or below. Their record this season stand at 12-1.

Tonight marked Minnesota's 20th 10+ point win this season. This ties for the third most in a season in the WNBA, tying their own record previously set in 2012, 2013 and 2017. The Lynx' 20 games narrowly trail the Houston Comets' 22 that occurred in 2000.

Dream Notes

Tina Charles led the effort for the Dream, ending with 17 points, 14 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 32:32 minutes of action.

Next Game

The Lynx will return to Minneapolis as they will take on the Chicago Sky (13-22) on Friday, September 13, at Target Center. Tip is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT and the game can be seen nationally on ION and heard on KFAN 100.3 and the iHeartRadio/Lynx App.

