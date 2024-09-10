Lynx Forward Napheesa Collier Named Western Conference Player of the Week

September 10, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Minnesota Lynx News Release







MINNEAPOLIS/ST. PAUL - The WNBA today named Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier as the Western Conference Player of the Week for games played Monday, Sept. 2 through Sunday, Sept. 8. This marks Collier's third Player of the Week selection of the season and the seventh of her career, now tying Seimone Augustus for the second-most by any Lynx player.

Collier finished the week averaging 22.5 points, 11.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.5 blocks in 37.2 minutes per game. Following the 2-0 week by the Lynx, she ranks third in the WNBA in rebounding (9.8 ppg), fourth in scoring (20.6 ppg), fourth in steals (1.9 spg) and ninth in blocks (1.3 bpg).

In Minnesota's 99-88 win against Indiana on Sept. 6, the 6-1 forward posted a game-high 26 points, a game-high 10 rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks, marking her fourth 25+ point/10+ rebound game of the season (ninth career). With only one turnover at the conclusion of the game, Collier joins Sylvia Fowles as the only two players in franchise history to amass 25+ points/10+ rebounds/2+steals/2+ blocks with one or less in turnovers.

On Sept. 8 against the Washington Mystics, Collier added a game-high 19 points, including a season-high-tying 9-of-9 from the free throw line, and a game-high 12 rebounds in 37:21 minutes. This marked her third 15+ point/10+ rebound game of the season with a single turnover or less (ninth career).

Caitlin Clark was this week's Player of the Week from the Eastern Conference.

The Lynx (26-9) will wrap their three-game road trip tonight, Sept. 10 against the Atlanta Dream. Tip-off is set for 6:30 p.m. CT and will be broadcast on NBA TV, Bally Sports North Extra and KFAN 100.3 and streamed on the iHeartRadio/Lynx App.

