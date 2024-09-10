Wings' Ogunbowale Moves Closer to Franchise Scoring Record in Setback to Liberty

September 10, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings News Release







Arlington, TX - Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale scored a team-high 23 points but the Wings fell to the visiting New York Liberty, 105-91, on Tuesday evening at College Park Center. Ogunbowale is now 10 points from tying the franchise record for career points, with the next opportunity coming on Thursday night at home against the Liberty.

New York (30-6) used hot three-point shooting to set the tone early and build an insurmountable lead as they shot 16-29 (.552) from deep on the night, including 6-10 (.600) in the opening quarter.

After the Liberty's lead swelled to 10 in the closing seconds of the first, Dallas (9-27) got as close as eight three more times, including midway through the third quarter. New York responded with a 13-0 run at that moment before closing out the frame with an 18-point advantage. The Wings outscored the Liberty 22-18 in the fourth but it wasn't enough to knock off the top team in the WNBA standings.

Ogunbowale was one of five Wings to score in double figures, marking the third time in the last six games Dallas has achieved that feat. Natasha Howard reached the 20-point mark for the sixth time this season with 21, as multiple Wings had 20 points for the fourth time in the last five games. Maddy Siegrist had her finest showing since she broke her finger on June 17, totaling 10 points and tying for the game high with seven rebounds. Teaira McCowan had 11 points on 5-6 shooting, while Jacy Sheldon tallied 10 points and six assists. Additionally, Satou Sabally filled the stat sheet with nine points, seven rebounds and a team-high seven assists.

Ogunbowale now has 3,961 career points - 10 behind Deanna Nolan who finished with a franchise-record 3,971 over her nine-year career with the Detroit Shock (2001-09).

The Wings shot .472 from the field, .250 from deep and .895 from the free-throw line, compared to New York at .543, .552, and .929, respectively. The Liberty finished with a narrow lead in rebounds (30-28) and second-chance points (9-7), while Dallas earned the edge in points in the paint (44-34) and fast break points (13-9). Both teams committed 11 turnovers, which marked the fewest for the Wings since registering eight in a win over Minnesota on Aug. 30.

Breanna Stewart led New York with a game-high 27 points, while Sabrina Ionescu had 14 points and a game-best 11 assists. The Liberty registered 33 assists on the night.

The Wings and Liberty will meet for the final time this season on Thursday at 7 p.m. CT at College Park Center. The game will air on Bally Sports Southwest Extra and stream on Prime Video.

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from September 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.