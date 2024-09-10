Scorching Offense Lifts Liberty past Dallas

September 10, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

New York Liberty News Release







On Tuesday, the New York Liberty (30-6) scored a season-high 105 points in a 105-91 victory over the Dallas Wings (9-27).

At 30-6, the 2024 Liberty are off to the team's best start through 36 games in franchise history.

With the team's 30th win of the season, the Liberty made history as the first team to record 30 or more wins in consecutive seasons. This also marks the first season in franchise history that the Liberty have been the first team in the WNBA to reach 30 wins.

New York recorded 10 assists in the second quarter for the team's WNBA-record 10th quarter of double-digit assists this season, which is six more than any other team in the league this season and the most by any team in a single season since the WNBA transitioned to quarters in 2006.

The Liberty went on the team's 39th run of 10 or more consecutive points this season, extending New York's WNBA record for most scoring runs of 10 or more points in a season.

New York set the team's new season high with 33 assists in the win. This marks the Liberty's fourth game with 30 or more assists this season, which is twice as many as any other team in 2024 and ties the WNBA record for most games with 30 or more assists in a single season.

New York recorded at least 15 assists for the team's 107th consecutive game to extend the longest streak of 15 or more assists in WNBA history.

Up Next: The Liberty will face the Dallas Wings on Thursday, September 12 at 8:00 p.m. ET at College Park Center.

KEY RUNS

Q1 : New York went on a 12-4 run from the 8:11 mark of the first to the 6:01 mark of the first quarter.

Q2 : New York went on a 13-4 run from the 0:05 mark of the first to the 7:48 mark of the second quarter.

Q3 : New York went on an 11-0 run from the 4:02 mark of the third to the 1:55 mark of the third quarter.

Q4 : New York went on a 9-0 run from the 8:45 mark of the fourth to the 7:29 mark of the final quarter.

PLAYER NOTABLES

Breanna Stewart led the Liberty offense with 27 points on 50% (9-18) shooting from the field and 50% (3-6) shooting from beyond the arc with two assists, two rebounds and a block. Breanna also passed Sheryl Swoopes for 25th on the WNBA's all-time field goals made list (1,829) and passed Yolanda Griffith for the 18th-most free throws made in WNBA history (1,233). The reigning WNBA MVP led all scorers with 15 points in the first quarter and tied her season high for three-pointers in a single quarter with three.

Sabrina Ionescu finished with a double-double of 14 points and 11 assists for her 12th career points/assists double-double, extending her lead for the most in Liberty franchise history. Sabrina also made four three-pointers to extend her streak of regular-season games with at least one made three-pointer to 59, which is the second-longest such streak in WNBA history. Ionescu added five rebounds while making 56% (5-9) of her shots from the field and 67% (4-6) of her three-pointers in the win.

With her three-pointer at 2:42 of the third quarter, Sabrina passed Shameka Christon for the sixth-most points in Liberty franchise history. Ionescu has recorded at least 10 points in each of her 34 games this season, which extends her career-high for double-digit scoring games and marks the second-most in a single season by any Liberty player in franchise history.

Jonquel Jones finished with 19 points on 78% (7-9) shooting from the field and made 75% (3-4) of her three-pointers to go along with five rebounds, two assists and a steal. Jones converted on her first three shots from beyond the arc in the win.

Leonie Fiebich came off the bench to tie her career high with 16 points while knocking down 71% (5-7) of her shots from the field and 60% (3-5) of her three-pointers to go along with three assists and a steal. This was Fiebich's seventh consecutive game with a three-point percentage of 50% or higher, tying the longest such streak by a rookie in WNBA history. Leonie made at least half of her three-point attempts for the 16th time this season, which is tied for the most such games by a rookie in WNBA history.

Fiebich also recorded a game-high +22 plus-minus for her fifth game recording a plus-minus of +20 or better, which is the most such games by any Liberty rookie in franchise history. Only three players all-time (Elena Delle Donne, Cynthia Cooper-Dyke, and Nneka Ogwumike) recorded a plus-minus of +20 or better in more games as a rookie.

Betnijah Laney-Hamilton posted 10 points on 50% (2-4) shooting from deep to go along with five assists, two rebounds and a steal. Laney-Hamilton made her 137th three-pointer with the Liberty to pass Marine Johannčs for the 13th-most made threes in Liberty franchise history, and she also passed Tamika Whitmore for 13th on the Liberty's all-time field goals made list (544).

Courtney Vandersloot, who leads all Dallas opponents in career assists average against the Wings at 8.2 (min. five games), scored four points on 100% (2-2) shooting from the field. Vandersloot added seven assists and tied her season high with two blocks.

Nyara Sabally tied for the game high with seven rebounds and scored six points on 50% (2-4) shooting from the field against the Wings.

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from September 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.