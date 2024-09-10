Caitlin Clark Named Eastern Conference Player of the Week for Third Consecutive Week

September 10, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

INDIANAPOLIS - For the third week in a row, Indiana Fever rookie guard Caitlin Clark has earned Eastern Conference Player of the Week honors, the league announced today. Clark was named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week during the periods of August 15-25 and August 26-September 1. Clark was also named the WNBA Rookie of the Month and Eastern Conference Player of the Month for August last week.

The Indiana Fever tipped off its six-game homestand last Wednesday as Clark averaged 25.0 points, 10.0 assists and 7.7 rebounds per game to help Indiana close the week with a 2-1 record. Clark made 13 3-point field goals across Indiana's three games and set a franchise record for the most 3-point field goals made in a single season with 111 entering this week.

Last Wednesday during Indiana's first win of the homestand against the Los Angeles Sparks, Clark recorded 24 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists to become the sixth player in WNBA history to record multiple triple-doubles. On Sunday during the Fever's win against the Atlanta Dream, Clark tallied 26 points and 12 assists for her 14th double-double this season and a franchise record for the most double-doubles recorded in a single-season.

Clark enters the final four games of the regular season only 53 points shy of breaking Seimone Augustus's record of 744 points for the rookie single-season scoring record. She recorded her 300th assist in just 35 games, the fastest ever for any player in league history. Clark continues to lead the league in assists (8.5 apg) and all rookies in scoring (19.2 ppg), steals (1.3 spg) and minutes (35.8 mpg) per game.

The Fever host the Las Vegas Aces in back-to-back matchups on Wednesday and Friday and then will face the Dallas Wings for its final home game of the regular season on Sunday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

