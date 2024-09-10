Atlanta Dream 64, Minnesota Lynx 76

September 10, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Atlanta Dream (12-24) vs. Minnesota Lynx (27-9)

Game 36| September 10, 2024 | Gateway Center, Atlanta GA

Team Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Final

Minnesota 20 21 22 13 76

Atlanta 14 24 16 10 64

Game Leaders Minnesota Atlanta

Points McBride (15) Gray (17)

Rebounds Hines-Allen (9) Charles (14)

Assists William (7) Canada (3)

Notes:

The Atlanta Dream started Jordin Canada, Allisha Gray, Rhyne Howard, Naz Hillmon and Tina Charles for the eleventh time this season.

The Dream's all-time record against the Lynx moves to 12-31 overall and 7-14 when playing in Atlanta.

Charles led the Dream with her eighteenth double-double of the season with 13 points and a team-high 14 rebounds.

She tied a franchise record for double-doubles in a season with 18. Charles is now tied with Érika de Souza who set the record in 2013. Her performance marks her sixth consecutive and ninth total since returning from the Olympic break.

Charles passed Candace Parker (1,290) for 13th on the All-Time free throws list.

Gray headlined the Dream's scoring with 17 points, two rebounds and one assist.

The Dream outpaced Minnesota in second chance points, 17-3 for the night.

Game Summary:

Q1:

Howard and Canada opened the Dream's scoring account with back-to-back 3-pointers to take an early 6-4 lead. Nine of the Atlanta's 14 first-quarter points came from behind the arc, including a shot from Gray, and the three tied for the team lead in points for the quarter.

The Dream defense forced three turnovers and recorded three steals and a block in the opening period, including a forced 24-second violation on Atlanta's first defensive possession. Lorela Cubaj forced two steals from the center position off the bench.

Seven different players recorded a rebound during the first quarter, and six different players scored during the period.

Q2:

Midway through the second quarter, Maya Caldwell accounted for 58.3% of the team's points. The guard recorded five points and one assist, creating two points created from the assist.

Caldwell and the Atlanta bench outscored the Minnesota bench, 7-6, in the first 20 minutes.

Charles led the Atlanta effort on the glass, pulling down three rebounds in the quarter. Hillmon, Charles and Haley Jones shared the lead on the boards at halftime with three apiece.

Gray hit a fadeaway shot from the paint to beat the halftime buzzer, bringing the Dream deficit to three at the break.

Atlanta had lucky sevens heading into halftime, as Caldwell, Gray and Howard shared the lead for points. The Dream outperformed the Lynx from the free throw line, shooting 8-for-10 to the visitors' 2-for-3.

Q3:

The Dream took its first lead since the first quarter, 42-41, after Gray knocked down two free throws. During the third quarter, the lead changed four times, and there were four ties.

Coming out of a Dream timeout, Howard knocked down a 25-foot 3-pointer to tie it for Atlanta, 50-50.

Charles secured a double-double in the third quarter, courtesy of a 7-foot hook shot and eight rebounds in the period. The center shared the lead for assists in the period with Cubaj, as both added two assists apiece.

Howard and Charles combined for 12 of the Dream's 16 third-quarter points. Howard went 3-for-8 from the field while Charles went 2-for-6.

Atlanta outrebounded Minnesota 10-8, and outscored Minnesota 6-0 in second chance points in the third quarter.

Q4:

Gray led all Dream scorers with six points in the final period. She accounted for 80% of the team's offense in the quarter, assisting Hillmon for a layup.

Atlanta outrebounded Minnesota, 11-8, in the fourth quarter, nine of which came from the defensive glass. Hillmon headed the Atlanta effort, grabbing five of her seven rebounds in the final 10 min.

With 47 seconds remaining, Charles set a season record for offensive rebounds in a game, securing her seventh of the night.

