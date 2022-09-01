September 1, 2022 Sea Dogs Game Notes

September 1, 2022 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release







WEDNESDAY'S WIN - The Sea Dogs used an early lead to win their fourth-straight game, taking down the Fisher Cats 9-4 on Wednesday at Delta Dental Stadium. Portland's offense exploded for five runs in the top of the second inning, headlined by a three-run blast from Nick Northcut and an RBI single from Christian Koss. They added to their lead in the top of the third with a run-scoring double play, giving the Sea Dogs a 6-0 lead. New Hampshire scored their first run of the game in the bottom of the third. Cam Eden worked a two-out walk to keep the inning alive. Davis Schneider tripled to center, bringing around Eden, and cutting into Portland's lead 6-1. The Sea Dogs responded with two runs in the top of the fifth. Binelas collected a one-out double and Wilson launched a two-run shot to right. It was his tenth long ball of the season and added to the Sea Dogs lead, 8-1. Three runs came around to score for the Fisher Cats in the bottom of the seventh. Luis De Los Santos led off the inning with a solo home run, cutting into the lead, 8-2. Phil Clarke and Sebastian Espino both walk and advanced to second and third on a wild pitch. One out later, Eden lifted a sacrifice fly to right, scoring Clarke to make it an 8-3 game. Schneider drove in the final run of the inning, taking a base hit to right, scoring Espino to trim the deficit to 8-4. Portland added an insurance run in the top of the eighth on a Koss RBI base hit, and Brendan Nail entered for the ninth to secure a 9-4 victory for the Sea Dogs.

GOING DEEP - Nick Northcut collected his fourth homer in a Sea Dogs uniform this season, but that is far from his season total. He spent the first 77 games of his season with the High-A Greenville Drive before earning the promotion to Portland. Northcut smashed 26 long balls in his time with the Drive, bringing his 2022 MiLB total to 30. His teammate Niko Kavadas has had a similar season in terms of home runs. Kavadas spent time with Salem, Greenville, and Portland this season, hitting 25 home runs across all levels this season.

TWO-GAME SEPARATION - With a Somerset Patriots loss to the Binghamton Rumble ponies on Wednesday, the Portland Sea Dogs are currently 2.0 games in the lead in the Northeast Division. The rest of the division landscape hasn't changed much, with the Yard Goats taking care of business against the Fightin Phils to stay 4.5 games back. With the losses, the biggest mover recently is Reading, falling to 8.0 games behind the division lead.

CLOSING IN ON HISTORY - David Hamilton swiped his 60th stolen base of the season in Wednesday's win against the Fisher Cats. He is four steals shy of tying the record of 64 set in 1999 by Julio Ramirez. The franchise steal list isn't the only list Hamilton is on as he finds himself along with the top base-stealers in the minors. He is currently sixth in steals across the MiLB. Hamilton is only one of three players in the top 10 for minor league steals to have all come with one team.

STREAKS CONTINUE - Christian Koss and Wilyer Abreu have both mounted significant on-base streaks as of late. Abreu leads the way, reaching base safely in 10 consecutive games. Over that span, he is 9-for-34 (.265) with one homer, three RBI, seven runs scored, and eight walks, while recording an OBP of .395. Koss is not too far behind, bringing his on-base streak to eight games with a multi-hit performance on Wednesday. During the eight games, Koss is 10-for-30 (.333) with two doubles, one triple, two home runs, 10 RBI, and 10 walks.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY - September 1, 2007 - Clay Buchholz who begins the season with the Sea Dogs throws a no-hitter for the Boston Red Sox against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park. Buchholz became the first Red Sox rookie to toss a no-hitter.

PITCHING MATCHUP - LHP Shane Drohan will take the mound for the Sea Dogs tonight. He last started on August 27th vs Hartford and tossed 5.0 innings allowing one run on four hits while walking one and striking out three. Drohan has not faced the Fisher Cats.

