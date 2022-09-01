Sea Dogs Playoff Tickets Go on Sale on Tuesday

Portland, Maine - Tickets for all potential 2022 playoff games at Hadlock Field will go on sale on Tuesday, September 6th at noon. The Sea Dogs are currently in first place in the Eastern League's Northeast Division as they look to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2014.

Playoff tickets can be purchased online at seadogs.com, at the Sea Dogs Ticket Office at Hadlock Field, or by calling 207-879-9500. Playoff tickets are priced the same as regular-season ticket prices. Individual ticket prices are $13.00 for adults and $12.00 for kids and seniors for Box Seats. Reserved seats are $12.00 for adults and $11.00 for kids and seniors.

The Sea Dogs (32-21) currently have a two game lead over the Somerset Patriots (29-22), the Double-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, in the Eastern League's Northeast Division in the second half of the season. The winner of the second half of the season will meet the winner of the first half, the Somerset Patriots, in the Divisional Series (Best-of-three series). Should the Somerset Patriots win the second half, the team with the next best overall record in the Eastern Division will qualify for the playoffs.

The winner of the Northeast Division Series will play the winner of the Southwest Division Series for the Eastern League Championship in a best-of-three series.

The Sea Dogs would host Game One of the Northeast Division Series at Hadlock Field on Tuesday, September 20th at 6:00 PM. Games Two and Three would be held in Somerset.

Should the Sea Dogs advance, Portland would host Games Two and Three of the Eastern League Championship at Hadlock Field on Tuesday, September 27th and Wednesday, September 28th at 6:00 PM.

Refunds will be given to any playoff game not played. Friday, October 7th is the last day to return any playoff tickets from games not played for a refund. You Must save your ticket from these games to get a refund. WE CANNOT ISSUE A REFUND WITHOUT THE TICKET. Online services fees are non-refundable.

Any questions regarding playoff tickets should be directed to the Sea Dogs Ticket Office at 207-879-9500 or tickets@seadogs.com.

The Sea Dogs return home September 6-11 for their final regular season homestand, before concluding the regular season on the road in Somerset September 13-18. The Sea Dogs final homestand is packed with promotions including the popular Fan Appreciation Game on Saturday, September 10th. For a complete list of promotions visit seadogs.com.

2022 Eastern League Playoff Schedule

Eastern League Divisional Series

Game 1 Tuesday, September 20th @Hadlock Field 6:00 PM

Game 2 Thursday, September 22nd @Somerset Patriots TBD

Game 3 Friday, September 23rd @Somerset Patriots TBD

Eastern League Championship

Game 1 Sunday, September 25 @Southwest Division Champion TBD

Game 2 Tuesday, September 27 @Hadlock Field 6:00 PM

Game 3 Wednesday, September 28 @Hadlock Field 6:00 PM

