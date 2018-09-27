Sept, 27 2018 - Ontario Reign Post-Game Report (ONT 4, SD 3 - SO)
September 27, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
Philippe Maillet collected three points and goaltender Peter Budaj turned aside 35 shots as the Reign opened the 2018 preseason with a 4-3 shootout victory over the San Diego Gulls.
Date: September 27, 2018
Venue: Citizens Business Bank Arena - Ontario, CA
Attendance: 8,345
Box Score:
SD - B. Thomson (1) - (Oleksy, Dostie) - 6:08
SD - D. Sideroff (1) - (Unassisted) - 18:35
ONT - B. Sutter (1) - (Maillet, Lintuniemi) - (PP) - 3:20
SD - G. Fiore (1) - (De Leo) - 7:00
ONT - P. Maillet (1) - (Morrison, Lintuniemi) - 9:08
ONT - K. Bauman (1) - (Hamilton, Maillet) - 14:52
ONT Shootout - Watson, Maillet, Pierog (GWG)
SD Shootout - Sideroff, Mahura
ONT Preseason Record: (1-0-0-0)
SD Preseason Record: (0-0-0-1)
1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final
ONT 0 2 1 1 4
SD 2 1 0 0 3
Shots PP
ONT 22 1/2
SD 38 0/4
Three Stars:
1) ONT - Philippe Maillet (1-2-3)
2) ONT - Nic Pierog (Shootout Game-Winning Goal)
3) ONT - Alex Lintuniemi (0-2-2)
GWG: Nic Pierog (SO - 1)
W: Peter Budaj (1-0-0)
L: Jared Coreau (0-0-1)
Next Game: Monday, October 1 @ San Diego, 7:00 PM PDT at Honda Center - Anaheim, CA
