Sept, 27 2018 - Ontario Reign Post-Game Report (ONT 4, SD 3 - SO)

Philippe Maillet collected three points and goaltender Peter Budaj turned aside 35 shots as the Reign opened the 2018 preseason with a 4-3 shootout victory over the San Diego Gulls.

Date: September 27, 2018

Venue: Citizens Business Bank Arena - Ontario, CA

Attendance: 8,345

Box Score:

SD - B. Thomson (1) - (Oleksy, Dostie) - 6:08

SD - D. Sideroff (1) - (Unassisted) - 18:35

ONT - B. Sutter (1) - (Maillet, Lintuniemi) - (PP) - 3:20

SD - G. Fiore (1) - (De Leo) - 7:00

ONT - P. Maillet (1) - (Morrison, Lintuniemi) - 9:08

ONT - K. Bauman (1) - (Hamilton, Maillet) - 14:52

ONT Shootout - Watson, Maillet, Pierog (GWG)

SD Shootout - Sideroff, Mahura

ONT Preseason Record: (1-0-0-0)

SD Preseason Record: (0-0-0-1)

1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final

ONT 0 2 1 1 4

SD 2 1 0 0 3

Shots PP

ONT 22 1/2

SD 38 0/4

Three Stars:

1) ONT - Philippe Maillet (1-2-3)

2) ONT - Nic Pierog (Shootout Game-Winning Goal)

3) ONT - Alex Lintuniemi (0-2-2)

GWG: Nic Pierog (SO - 1)

W: Peter Budaj (1-0-0)

L: Jared Coreau (0-0-1)

Next Game: Monday, October 1 @ San Diego, 7:00 PM PDT at Honda Center - Anaheim, CA

