Kings Assign Three to Ontario

ONTARIO, CA - The Los Angeles Kings, NHL affiliate of the Ontario Reign, have announced the following player transactions.

The following players have been assigned to Ontario -

Boko Imama - F

Drake Rymsha - F

Sheldon Rempal - F

The Reign now have 27 players on their 2018 Training Camp roster.

