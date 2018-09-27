Kings Assign Three to Ontario
September 27, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
ONTARIO, CA - The Los Angeles Kings, NHL affiliate of the Ontario Reign, have announced the following player transactions.
The following players have been assigned to Ontario -
Boko Imama - F
Drake Rymsha - F
Sheldon Rempal - F
The Reign now have 27 players on their 2018 Training Camp roster.
The Ontario Reign begin the 2018-19 regular season in October, their fourth season as members of the American Hockey League. Don't miss all the exciting action as the Reign celebrate eleven years of hockey in the Inland Empire! For Reign season tickets, along with information on other ticket plans, call 909.941.7825 or visit OntarioReign.com.
