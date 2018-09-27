Columbus Blue Jackets Sign Defenseman Michael Prapavessis to Two-Year Entry Level Contract

COLUMBUS, OHIO - The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed defenseman Michael Prapavessis to a two-year entry level contract, club General Manager Jarmo Kekalainen announced today. As is club policy, terms were not disclosed.

Prapavessis, 22, was in the Blue Jackets' training camp on a tryout contract and posted three assists in three preseason games prior to being assigned to the American Hockey League's Cleveland Monsters on Wednesday. He notched 7-55-62 and 80 penalty minutes in 154 career games at Rensselaer Polytech Institute (ECAC) from 2014-18.

The Oakville, Ontario native set career highs in assists and points (tied) in 2017-18 with 0-19-19 in 37 contests while serving as one of RPI's captains in his senior campaign. He led the club in assists, power play assists (seven) and blocked shots (50). He made his pro debut at the end of the season, collecting 0-2-2 in 11 games with the East Coast Hockey League's Cincinnati Cyclones. The 6-2, 181-pound blueliner was originally selected by the Dallas Stars in the fourth round, 105th overall, of the 2014 NHL Draft.

Columbus returns to preseason action on Friday when it hosts the Pittsburgh Penguins. Game time from Nationwide Arena is 7 p.m. ET. The contest will be streamed live at

BlueJackets.com and the FOX Sports app with radio coverage on 1460 ESPN Radio.

The Blue Jackets open their 18th NHL regular season at Detroit on Thursday, October 4 before playing their home-opener the following night against the Carolina Hurricanes. Game time from Nationwide Arena is 7 p.m. ET.

