Stuck Moves into New Role as Manager of Wellness and Team Affairs

(Hershey, PA)- The Hershey Bears announced today that Dan "Beaker" Stuck has been named the club's Manager of Wellness and Team Affairs. The club's longtime head trainer will move into this new position for the 2018-19 season.

"While I won't be seen on the bench, I'm excited to expand my role with the Bears, while at the same time still maintaining relationships within all aspects of the organization," said Stuck. "To have the chance to work alongside Bryan Helmer and the hockey operations staff is a new challenge, while at the same time, I'll help maintain the rich tradition of Hershey Bears Hockey within the locker room with the players and coaches. I'm looking forward to my new role."

Stuck had previously served as Hershey's head athletic trainer since 1985, and his affiliation with the club dates back to 1977, when he served as one of the team's locker room assistants. As the head trainer, Stuck was part of five Calder Cup championships with the Chocolate and White, winning titles in 1988, 1997, 2006, 2009, and 2010. Stuck, the most decorated trainer in the league, is a veteran of over 2,600 games and worked seven All-Star games.

With Stuck's move to his new position, the Bears announced that the club has named Murphy Luatua head athletic trainer.

Luatua has worked full-time with Stuck and the Bears the past two seasons, and his experience with the club extends back to 2014 during his time with Pivot Physical Therapy. At Pivot, Luatua worked with former Washington Capitals head athletic trainer Greg Smith, and would travel to assist with Bears practices and games. Luatua received his Masters Degree from McDaniel College in 2014, and attended Bridgewater College for his Bachelor of Science in Athletic Training.

"We're very lucky to have quality people taking care of our players in Beaker and Murphy," said Bryan Helmer, Hershey's vice president of hockey operations. "Everyone knows Beaker, and no one bleeds the Chocolate and White like he does. His valuable contributions to the club will continue to grow as he steps into this new role. I'm also excited for Murphy, and this is well-deserved."

