Preseason Postgame Notes & Quotes: September 27, 2018, San Diego 3 at Ontario 4 SS

The San Diego Gulls opened the 2018 preseason with a 4-3, 13-round shootout loss to the Ontario Reign at Citizens Business Bank Arena. The Gulls are now 4-2-0-2 all-time in eight preseason games, including 2-0-0-2 on the road (all at Ontario).

The Gulls received goals from Ben Thomson, Deven Sideroff and Giovanni Fiore in regulation. Sideroff and defenseman Josh Mahura each netted shootout goals for San Diego.

Steven Oleksy, Chase De Leo, Alex Dostie each earned assists.

Kevin Boyle appeared in 29:30 of action to start the contest, stopping 13-of-15 shots in his preseason debut.

Jared Coreau replaced Boyle at the 9:32 mark of the second period, making 20 saves in regulation and overtime. Coreau also stopped 10-of-13 shootout attempts, including eight consecutive shots.

POSTGAME QUOTES

San Diego Gulls

Jared Coreau

On coming in and facing an early shot

Sometimes it's better to just get a couple shots early, and I think the first one was from the point so it was just good to keep the rebound in.

On the 8,000-plus kids in attendance

I usually don't like 10 a.m. games but it's something I have to get comfortable with because there's three or four of them a year. They can be big games. I guess you just have to go to bed earlier, wake up earlier so you can do some of the gameday routines.

On the 13-round shootout

You're staying as square as you can to the puck but also you have to let them make a move because if you jump too early there's players good enough to read that and go the other way . It's tied for the longest. I was in one (in Toledo) that was also 13 shooters. That one resulted in a W, so that one wins.

Head Coach Dallas Eakins

On improvements needed following the first preseason game

There's a laundry list but the biggest thing for me right now is our players getting comfortable with lines, getting comfortable with partners. We had one power play that I liked and the others I did not. That's been a real strength of our team so we need to work there. There's a lot of things that we need to drill down on but that's natural. It's the same thing every season at this time. The focal points of Ducks camp has been who are the better players, there's been teaching of the systems, but this is where we get really detailed with it.

On building chemistry with the power play

We're trying some guys in different spots, we've got a couple of new guys on our flanks and our partners, and they're trying to understand what our vision and our values are there. We have very high standards on our power play and being slow is not one of them.

On starting well and Ontario's game picking up

I don't think there was much difference in our game. They brought their level up to what we're used to seeing. Like always, it's a tight game.

