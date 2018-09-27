Red Wings Assign Pair to Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Thursday assigned forwards Axel Holmstrom and Chris Terry to the Grand Rapids Griffins. In addition, the Red Wings released forwards Colin Campbell, Carter Camper, Turner Elson, Matthew Ford, Dominik Shine and Trevor Yates, and defensemen Marcus Crawford and Trevor Hamilton from their professional tryouts, returning them to Grand Rapids on AHL contracts. Defenseman Mackenze Stewart, contracted by the ECHL's Toledo Walleye, has also been assigned to the Griffins.

??Grand Rapids will hold its first practice at Van Andel Arena on Monday, Oct. 1 at 9:30 a.m. in preparation for the season-opening games at Texas on Oct. 5 and San Antonio on Oct. 6. The Griffins return home for Opening Night presented by Huntington Bank on Friday, Oct. 12 against Hershey.

