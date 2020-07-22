Seltzer's Homer Pushes Woodchucks to 3-1 Win over Rafters

WAUSAU, WI - Coming off its first off day of the 2020 season, the Wisconsin Woodchucks beat Wisconsin Rapids at home, 3-1 on Wednesday. The Rafters weren't able to overcome a two-run homer from Brandon Seltzer. His two-run shot in the sixth inning proved to be the difference.

In the low scoring affair, the first runs of the game weren't scored until the sixth inning. With Kyle Hess aboard in the bottom of the inning, Brandon Seltzer connected for a two-run homer to left field. His third home run of the season gave the Woodchucks a 2-0 lead. Wisconsin added a run the following inning, with Kyle Hess drawing an RBI walk.

Matt Taylor got the start for the Woodchucks, tossing four scoreless innings with a strikeout. Hunter Rosenbaum collected the win, allowing one run over three innings. The win was his second of the season. Emanuel Corporan and Michael Smith each tossed scoreless innings after that. Smith finalized his second save of the season.

Top Performers

Brandon Seltzer was 1-4, but hit the game-winning two-run homer.

Hunter Rosenbaum was the winning pitcher in the game, allowing two hits and one run over three innings.

Next Up

The Woodchucks will travel to Wisconsin Rapids tomorrow night. They'll return home on Friday night, beginning a two-game series against La Crosse. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35. For tickets, call us at 715.845.5055, stop by our front office, or visit woodchucks.com.

Northwoods League Stories from July 22, 2020

