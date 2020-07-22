Wisconsin Rapids Faces Wisconsin Woodchucks Wednesday

Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters return to action on Wednesday night on the road in Wausau, to play the rival Wisconsin Woodchucks for the fifth time in 2020.

The Rafters have taken care of business so far in the Wisconsin-Illinois Pod with a 14-6 record, five games on top of the La Crosse Loggers in the West Division, and three games up on the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders and Rockford Rivets in the overall Pod standings. The Woodchucks are at the bottom of the standings, entering Wednesday's game at 5-15.

The Rafters will start Travis Adams. Adams has been a solid starting pitcher for the Rafters in 2020. The Sacramento State Hornet has made four appearances and three starts, allowing just two runs, while striking out 18 batters.

Coverage of the Rafters and Woodchucks starts Wednesday at 6:20pm on AM 1320 WFHR.

The Rafters return home tomorrow to host the Woodchucks on Mid-State Technical College Blackout Night. The Rafters will be wearing special black jerseys that will be auctioned off after the game. Proceeds from the auction go to the Mid-State Foundation. First pitch is at 6:35pm.

