Teel Seals the Deal

The Bismarck Bull Moose rallied in the bottom of the ninth inning as they beat the Bismarck Larks 3-2 to move to a record of 4-20.

The Bull Moose offense was sparked in the first inning, fifth inning and the ninth innings thanks to RBI's from Ethan Kleinheider, Torin Montgomery and Ben Teel. Kleinheider's two hits on the evening raised his batting average to .316. Teel's game-winning RBI came on a base hit up the middle to sneak past the Larks' shifted-close-infield.

"I was just thinking of hitting something hard and hopefully not right at someone," Teel said. "I told myself to just make contact and hope it gets through."

Gunnar Boehm had a solid start for the Bull Moose as he tossed six strikeouts in six innings allowing just a pair of runs. Two bullpen arms combined for three innings of shutout baseball including Jake Snyder striking out the side in the ninth.

The Larks pitching staff threw strikes consistently allowing just one walk in the entire game. Starter, Yassir Kahook, lasted five innings and allowed two runs and struck out three. Three bullpen arms came in and struck out seven Bull Moose batters in just 3.1 innings of work. Blake Gallagher picked up the loss in the affair as he blew the tie coming out of the bullpen.

Griffin Schneider carried the load for the Larks offense picking up three of the team's eight total hits. But the offense struggled throughout as they struck out nine times and left 14 runners stranded on base. Trey Woosley wore the golden sombrero striking out a team high three times to stoop to a .131 batting average on the season.

Teel took home tonight's Fetzer Electric Play of the Game as he was the owner of the walk-off base hit in the bottom of the ninth.

The Metro Ambulance Fastest Pitch of the Game clocked in at a high of 90 mph from Bull Moose pitcher Boehm.

The Bull Moose' record of 4-20 puts them just 12 games behind first place in the Northwoods League - Bismarck Pod. The Larks and Flickertails now sit tied atop the standings. The Larks will face off tomorrow evening in a matchup for first place with the Mandan Flickertails to battle first place. The Bull Moose will play again on Friday, July 24 against the Mandan Flickertails.

