Rafters Strand Eleven Runners, Fall 3-1 in Wausau

July 22, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters News Release





Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters, well-rested from Tuesday's off day, could not wake up the bats in a 3-1 loss on Wednesday night to the Wisconsin Woodchucks.

The Rafters (14-7) and Woodchucks (6-15) traded zeroes early. The Rafters' Travis Adams started and pitched 3.1 innings, striking out six. The Woodchucks starter was USF's Matt Taylor. Taylor battled his command, walking four batters over four innings, but held the Rafters off the board.

The scoreless tie was broken in the sixth with a two-run home run by Woodchucks centerfielder Brandon Seltzer. In response, the Rafters put the first two runners on base in the seventh when Parker Nolan and Roman Trujillo walked. Billy Cook's flyout moved Nolan to third, with Andy Garriola at the plate. Garriola, who leads the league in RBIs, flied to left field, scoring Nolan on a sacrifice fly.

The Rafters loaded the bases in the ninth, down by two, but Ryan Walstad popped out to end the game. The Rafters stranded eleven runners on base for the game.

The Rafters return home Thursday to host the Woodchucks on Mid-State Technical College Blackout Night. The Rafters will be wearing special black jerseys that will be auctioned off after the game. Proceeds from the auction go to the Mid-State Foundation. First pitch is at 6:35pm.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 22, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.