Bombers Walk-Off in Back-To-Back Contests, Take Down Mac Daddies

July 22, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Battle Creek Bombers News Release





KALAMAZOO, MI., - In thrilling fashion, the Bombers won back-to-back games via walk-off homeruns to take down the Kalamazoo Mac Daddies 4-1 and 1-0.

GAME ONE

After working a one, two, three inning, Tanner Knapp (Kalamazoo Valley Community College) worked himself into some trouble with runners on second and third with nobody out in the second. Knapp eventually loaded the bases with one out but got Jimmy Wressel (Concordia University) to fly out to shallow centerfield. Bradley Goulet (Akron University) tried to tag up, but Kyle Ashworth (California Polytechnic State University) fired a throw home which reached the plate three or four steps before Goulet for the final out of the inning.

The Mac Daddies were able to bring in one run in the following inning against Keith Carpenter. Ashworth scored from third on a sacrifice fly by Gavin Doyle (Western Michigan University), as the Mac Daddies took a 1-0 lead.

It was a quiet day at the plate for the remainder of the game for both sides, as they would combine for just one hit in the second half of the game.

In the bottom of the fifth, Battle Creek looked for its third walk-off in the new game format. Jake Carroll (Northwood University) struggled through the fifth, as he loaded the bases in consecutive batters. TJ McKenzie (Vanderbilt University) tied the game with a sacrifice fly. Joe Mason (Mount Olive College) ended the game with a no-doubter into the Bear Trap, scoring three runs.

Carroll suffered the loss, pitching 1.2 innings and giving up four runs on four base runners. Nolan Lamere (Clarke University) wound up with the win for the Bombers, his first of the season, as he pitched two innings of nearly flawless ball, only allowing one walk.

GAME TWO

For 4.1 innings of work, Parker Sisovsky (Kalamazoo College) dominated, allowing just two base runners. Despite that, it was not enough, as Josh Swinehart (Western Michigan University) hit the second walk-off homerun in as many games, as the Bombers won 1-0.

Earlier in the contest, Battle Creek's pitching staff worked into some trouble, as the Mac Daddies had runners in scoring position in four of the five innings. In the first, Lamere was able to get out of trouble, getting James Krick (Hillsdale College) to ground out.

The Bombers threw five different pitchers, as they combined to shutout the Mac Daddies. Luke Murphy (Vanderbilt University) picked up his second win of the season, as he nearly pitched a one, two, three inning. Instead, Alex Ludwick (Baldwin Wallace University) reached on an error by Goulet.

Sisovsky took the loss, giving up just one run, three hits and striking out five.

Battle Creek returns to action July 23, as it faces the Growlers with first pitch slated for 5:15 and 8:00 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 22, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.