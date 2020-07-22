Pit Spitters Win Big

TRAVERSE CITY, MI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters scored early and often as the bullpen kept the Great Lakes Resorters silent in a 12-3 victory in front of a sixth-straight sellout crowd Wednesday night at Turtle Creek Stadium.

The Pit Spitters benefited from some sloppy defensive play as five Resorters compiled six errors on the night - leading to four unearned runs in their fifth-straight loss to Traverse City.

Traverse City struck right away, plating six runs in the top of the first featuring a Gray Betts two-RBI single to forge ahead 6-0. Great Lakes responded with a pair of their own in the bottom of the second inning as Dayne Leonard smoked a two-run double - ending a scoreless drought of over 19 innings - and cutting the Pit Spitters lead to 6-2. The Resorters couldn't manage much beyond the second frame, as Pit Spitters reliever Pat Hohlfeld delivered three innings of hitless baseball on four strikeouts - allowing his offense to add a pair of tallies in the third and fourth innings to extend the lead to 8-2. In the top of the ninth, Traverse City exploded for four runs highlighted by a Chris Monroe two-run single, officially putting the game out of reach and earning the 12-3 victory.

Pit Spitters reliever, Pat Hohlfeld (1-0), tossed three innings of shutout baseball with four strikeouts in his first win of 2020. Resorters starting pitcher, James Rogers (0-1), lasted only two-thirds of an inning, surrendering six runs - two of them earned - in his first loss on the campaign. The Pit Spitters (5-1) extend their winning streak over the Resorters (1-5) to five-straight games.

