Booyah Welcome Loggers to Town

Ashwaubenon, WI - The Green Bay Booyah (10-10), begin a two-game set with the La Crosse Loggers (9-11), after the first off-day of the season on Tuesday.

Coming into this series, Green Bay and La Crosse have met just two times this season, with the two teams splitting the first matchup at Copeland Park. In the previous series, Andy Blake led the way in game one, a 10-7 victory for the Booyah, by recording his first home run of the season. Blake now sits with two long balls on the year, and has the best batting average on the team among qualified players at .274.

For the Booyah tonight, they'll send sophomore Logan Lee out of Northwood University to the mound for the fourth time this year. Through three starts, Lee holds a 6.97 ERA, with eight strikeouts and just five walks. In his last start on July 15th, Lee went four innings, gave up just one earned run and struck out four Woodchuck batters.

Green Bay will try to get above the .500 mark on the season tonight for the first time this year. Currently, the Booyah sit in third place overall in the East division, but are just a game back of Rockford and Fond du Lac for first place. The Dock Spiders and Rivets, both 11-9, start a two-game series against each other tonight at Herr-Baker Field.

First pitch from Capital Credit Union Park is scheduled for 6:35pm. This is the first of three consecutive home games for Green Bay, with the Dock Spiders coming to town on Friday. Pregame starts at 6:25pm, and all games throughout the 2020 season can be heard on WOCO 107.1 FM.

