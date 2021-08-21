Sedio Leads Y'alls to Split Double Header at Jackals

August 21, 2021 - Frontier League (FL) - Florence Y'alls News Release







Little Falls, Nj. - To begin the final series of a nine-game road trip, the Florence Y'alls split a double header with the New Jersey Jackals on Saturday night at Yogi Berra Stadium.

In game one, it was a six-run third inning that gave Florence the victory. With four walks and three extra base hits, including two home runs, the Y'alls exploded to bring 10 batters to the plate.

Jordan Brower hit his ninth home run of the season on his 30th birthday, a three-run bomb that proved to be the difference in the game. Chad Sedio added his 12th homer of the year.

In game two, Florence took a multi-run lead once again, this time in the fourth inning with a pair of runs. New Jersey chipped away, scoring once each the fourth and fifth innings to tie the game. As rain pelted down in the late innings, New Jersey won game two on a walk-off single with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Sedio led the way offensively on the day, reaching base five times with four hits and the home run.

The series finale and final game of the Y'alls road trip is scheduled for 2:00 ET at Yogi Berra Stadium. Stay tuned to Y'alls social media for updates on the status of Sunday afternoon's game.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from August 21, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.