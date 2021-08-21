Munoz, Mitchell Pace Boulders Past Miners

Kevonte Mitchell hit a three-run home run and Ryan Munoz allowed just two runs over eight innings of work as the New York Boulders downed the Sussex County Miners, 8-3, on Saturday night at Skylands Stadium in Augusta, NJ.

In the top of the fourth inning with the Boulders leading 3-1, Milton Smith, Jr.'s single was followed by a walk to Jack Sundberg. Mitchell then blasted his 11th round tripper of the season to increase the New York advantage to 6-1.

Trailing 1-0 in the second, the Boulders scored three runs to grab the lead. Gian Martellini's RBI singled leveled the scoreboard at 1-1 before successive bases loaded walks to Smith, Jr. and Sundberg made it a 3-1 game.

Miners' starter Cesar Rosado surrendered those six runs, exiting after the fourth inning. He allowed eight hits, walked six and struck out two in his Sussex County debut.

Meanwhile, Munoz was sharp throughout his eight innings of work. He allowed a run in the first inning when Martin Figueroa and Chuck Taylor led off game with successive singles, putting runners on the corners. Figueroa would swipe home for the night's first run.

New York tacked on an insurance run in the seventh off Miners' reliever Ramsey Romano on an RBI single by Smith, Jr.

The Miners got one back in the eighth inning on an RBI single by Figueroa, his third hit of the evening.

Munoz picked up the win for New York, his fourth against three losses this season. He allowed eight hits over his eight innings of work and only those two runs. He walked one and struck out three.

Nathan Alexander started the ninth inning for New York and was touched up for an RBI double by Cito Culver to close out the scoring.

