Miners Notch Fifth Straight Win to Clinch Series

Marion, IL - The Southern Illinois Miners won their fifth game in a row overall and seventh straight at Rent One Park on Saturday in Marion, beating the Schaumburg Boomers 5-3, and clinching the series by winning the first two games of the weekend set.

It was the Boomers opening the scoring against Michael Austin in the top of the third inning this time, as Nick Oddo hit a solo home run into the Schaumburg bullpen for a 1-0 lead. In the bottom of the frame, the Miners would get the run back and then some- after Jared Mang reached on an infield hit and Bryant Flete was hit by a pitch from Kyle Arjona (8-5), Yeltsin Gudiño knotted the score at 1-1 with an RBI single to left field. Immediately thereafter, rains came and put the contest into a delay for 48 minutes.

When the teams resumed with runners at first and third base and one out in the bottom of the third, Nolan Earley walked to load the bases for Ariel Sandoval, whose sacrifice fly to center field gave the Miners a 2-1 lead. The Boomers responded in the next inning against Austin (4-4), as Chase Dawson scored from first base on a two-out RBI double by Braxton Davidson to make it 2-2.

But the Miners' bats would keep on coming. With Flete at second base and two outs in the bottom of the fifth, another RBI hit by Sandoval put Southern Illinois ahead for good at 3-2. They would also add insurance runs in the sixth and seventh innings on a solo home run by Anthony Brocato and yet another RBI single by Sandoval, respectively, to lead 5-2. For the second day in a row, the Boomers would score a run in the top of the ninth to make it a two-run game, but Stevie Ledesma secured the final out for the save to keep the Miners' win streak going.

Sandoval led the way offensively, as he had three runs batted in for the second straight night against the Boomers, finishing 2-for-3. Flete had two hits and three runs scored out of the leadoff spot as well, and the bullpen was able to hold the lead to give Austin the victory, with the Miners starter allowing two runs on five hits over five innings to beat the Boomers.

Southern Illinois will now look to sweep the six-game home stand on Sunday, August 22, at 5:05 p.m., and also look to sweep Schaumburg. Chase Cunningham will pitch in the finale of the series against former Miner Jesse Remington before the Miners embark on a six-game road trip next week.

The Southern Illinois Miners are the Frontier League's most-successful franchise since debuting in 2007, winning the 2012 Frontier League Championship as well as division titles in 2010, 2014, 2015 and 2016. They have been awarded the Frontier League Organization of the Year award three times since their inception, and also set a new Frontier League attendance record in their inaugural season. In addition, they have sent 60 players to MLB organizations in their 14 years of operation. For ticket information, contact the box office at (618) 998-8499. For additional information, visit our website at www.southernillinoisminers.com.

