Wild Things Take Fourth 1-0 Win this Year against Lake Erie to Win Series

August 21, 2021 - Frontier League (FL) - Washington Wild Things News Release







AVON, Ohio - For the fourth time this season and the third time this week, Washington defeated Lake Erie by a final of 1-0. In the middle game Saturday, Washington took the series behind six scoreless from Alex Boshers and the combined bullpen effort of Ben Vicini, Dan Kubiuk and Zach Strecker, who picked up his 17th save of the year and the 69th of his career. That's one behind Eric Massingham's (Evansville, 2011-14) career record of 70 saves in the Frontier League.

The only run of the game came in during the sixth inning when Scotty Dubrule hit his first professional home run to right field. It was Scotty's second hit of the night for his 12th multi-hit game of the season. It was his 31st game as a pro and he's now been on base in all 31, which is a Frontier League 2021-best on-base streak. He's also hit safely in 29 of 31, and in 15 straight.

Boshers picked up his second win of the year to head to 2-2 with his aforementioned six shutout frames. He allowed four hits and used 88 pitches (60 strikes) to get through the start. He fanned four and walked just one. Ben Vicini worked a one-two-three seventh with two punchouts. Dan Kubiuk struck out a Crusher over a perfect eighth and Zach Strecker's two-K, one-two-three ninth earned him the aforementioned save. His next will be a historic one.

Paul Hall Jr. allowed just the Dubrule homer but 10 hits to Washington over his seven innings for Lake Erie in the loss, falling to 2-7. Aaron Glickstein worked two perfect relief innings for Dan Rohn's ballclub, which falls to 34-42 and is still five games back of the Central Division but in third.

Tom Vaeth's Wild Things sit 1.5 back of the Northeast lead with the win that couples with a loss by Sussex County to New York, 8-3 Saturday night.

The series concludes tomorrow with first pitch scheduled for 2:05 p.m. Lake Erie's starter has not been announced. Whoever it is will be opposed by Washington's Keven Pimentel.

