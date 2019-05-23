Second Straight Remillard Walk-Off Carries Dash over Woodpeckers

May 23, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Winston-Salem Dash News Release





WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - For the second straight game, Zach Remillard hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the 10th inning, as the Dash secured a 4-3 victory over the Fayetteville Woodpeckers on Thursday night at BB&T Ballpark.

With the game tied at three in the bottom of the 10th, Yeyson Yrizarri began the inning as the placed runner at second base. Tyler Frost then laid down a sacrifice bunt to move Yrizarri to third. After Nick Madrigal was intentionally walked, Jameson Fisher drew a walk to load the bases.

Remillard then hit a slow roller off the glove of Fayetteville (21-26) second baseman Miguelangel Sierra to score Yrizarri and end the ballgame.

As part of the win, Winston-Salem (24-22) benefitted from a strong effort by the pitching staff. John Parke earned a quality start by allowing three earned runs across six innings. In relief of Parke, Will Kincanon worked three scoreless innings while allowing just two hits and striking out three. Zach Lewis (3-2) pitched a scoreless 10th with two strikeouts to earn the win.

The Woodpeckers took an early lead in the top of the first. Jacob Meyers and Jonathan Arauz began the top of the first with back-to-back singles through the left side. After Corey Julks grounded into a double play that advanced Meyers to third, Colton Shaver doubled off the wall in right center to score Meyers and make it 1-0. Jake Adams continued the two-out rally by scalding a double into to deep center field to bring home Shaver and extend the lead to two runs.

Winston-Salem responded in the bottom of the fifth inning. With two outs, Evan Skoug crushed a solo homer down the right-field line to cut the Fayetteville lead to 2-1. It was Skoug's first home run at the High-A level.

In the top of the sixth, Fayetteville increased its lead as Adams smashed a solo homer into left-center field.

Trailing 3-1, the Dash tied the score in the bottom of the seventh. Craig Dedelow led off the frame by drawing a walk. Following a Jordan George flyout, Tate Blackman singled to push Dedelow to second. Evan Skoug then lined a single into right field to score Dedelow and make it 3-2. Skoug finished the night 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs.

With runners at the corners, Yrizarri hit a chopper towards Fayetteville third baseman Colton Shaver. On the play, Shaver threw home, but not before Blackman touched the plate to tied the game at three.

Winston-Salem begins a four-game set with the Salem Red Sox on Friday night in Salem. Southpaw Konnor Pilkington (0-1, 4.82 ERA) will toe the rubber for the Dash against fellow left-hander Jhonathan Diaz (2-4, 7.57 ERA) for Salem. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m., and fans can catch all of the action on wsdash.com/broadcast, MiLB.tv and the TuneIn Radio App.

Following a four-game road trip and an off day, the Dash return to BB&T Ballpark for a four-game set with the Carolina Mudcats from May 29- June 1. Promotions during the four-game series include a Winston Wedensday, a Lowes Foods Thirsty Thursday and Pups in the Park Night presented by Handy and Handy Orthodontics, a Fireworks Friday and a Chick-fil-A Four Pack Night with live music on Saturday night. Kids Run the Bases, powered by New Balance Winston-Salem, will be available following Friday and Saturday's contests. For tickets and more information, call the Dash at (336) 714-2287 or visit wsdash.com.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from May 23, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.