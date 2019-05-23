Winston-Salem Dash Game Notes (May 23 vs. Fayetteville)

May 23, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Winston-Salem Dash News Release





After a walk-off win on Wednesday, the Dash wrap up their four-game set against the Fayetteville Woodpeckers on Thursday night at BB&T Ballpark. First pitch is set for 7 p.m..

_____________

WINSTON-SALEM DASH (23-22) vs. Fayetteville Woodpeckers (21-25)

LHP John Parke (1-2, 3.63 ERA) vs. RHP JP France (0-4, 5.58 ERA)

7 p.m. - BB&T Ballpark (Winston-Salem, N.C.)

Game #46 (Home Game #24)

REMILLARD DELIVERS WALK-OFF HIT

Zach Remillard hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the 10th inning to lead the Dash to a 4-3 victory over the Fayetteville Woodpeckers on Wednesday afternoon at BB&T Ballpark. With one out and runners at the corners, Remillard hit a hard groundball past Fayetteville third baseman Enmanuel Walker and into left field to score Nick Madrigal and end the ballgame. It was the second walk-off hit of the season for Winston-Salem, and it was the second hit of the ballgame for Remillard. To set up the walk-off, Luis Ledo worked a scoreless top of the 10th. With Valdez placed at second base, Ledo struck out Michael Papierski for the first out. After Alfredo Angarita singled to push Valdez to third, Ledo induced a double play off the bat of Jacob Meyers to keep the score tied at three.

CHECKING IN ON THE FIRST-ROUNDER

Madrigal, who was selected with the fourth overall pick in last year's draft out of Oregon State University, went 1-for-5 with a run scored in Wednesday's win over the Woodpeckers. Madrigal's season batting line now sits at .265/.331/.361 in 39 games played. The 22-year-old is in his second year playing for the Dash. Madrigal joined the team at the end of last year, posting a .306 batting average and a .355 on-base percentage in 26 games played. Before joining the White Sox system, Madrigal was a star for the Oregon State Beavers. After being named the Pac-12 Player of the Year as a sophomore.

SOME GOOD TURNS IN THE ROTATION

Henzman's turn in the rotation marked the eighth consecutive strong start for the Dash. Over this span, Dash starters have posted a 1.74 ERA. Here is a rundown of the last seven starts:

LHP Cristian Castillo at MB on 5/15: 7.0IP, 1R

RHP Jorgan Cavanerio at MB on 5/16: 4.0IP, 0R

RHP Lincoln Henzman at DE on 5/17: 6.0IP, 2R

LHP John Parke at DE on 5/18: 6.0IP, 1R

LHP Konnor Pilkington at DE on 5/19: 6.0IP, 0R

LHP C. Castillo vs. FAY on 5/20: 6.2IP, 2R

RHP J. Cavanerio vs. FAY on 5/21: 4.0IP, 1R

RHP L. Henzman vs. FAY on 5/22: 7.0IP, 2R

THE ZACH ATTACK

Along with leading the team in batting average (.318), Remillard now leads the team in OPS (.822) and wRC+ (140). The 25-year-old has now posted hits in 17 out of his last 18 contests. Overall this month, Remillard is posting a .414/.507/.569 batting line over 16 games. Before being drafted in the 10th round of the 2016 MLB Draft, Remillard was an integral part of the 2016 College World Series Champion Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, leading the team with 19 homers.

PARKE IT LIKE IT'S HOT

Left-hander John Parke, who was third among White Sox farmhands in innings pitched (153.0) last year, will start in the series finale against the Woodpeckers. Parke last pitched on May 18, when he tossed six innings of one-run ball in a no-decision against Down East. A 21st-round pick out of the University of South Carolina, Parke put together an impressive first full season in the professional ranks. Between Low-A Kannapolis and Winston-Salem last year, Parke was 12-8 with a 3.53 ERA in 27 starts. This past offseason, Parke had the opportunity to work out alongside big leaguers Max Scherzer and Sam Dyson in Jupiter, Florida, at a complex owned by famed trainer Eric Cressey.

SAME AFFILIATE, NEW NAME

For the first time this season, the Dash are squaring off against the Astros new High-A affiliate, the Fayetteville Woodpeckers. 2019 marks the first year of the new franchise after spending the previous two years as the Buies Creek Astros. Last year, Buies Creek won the Carolina League championship, defeating the Dash along the way by taking the Southern Division Championship Series against Winston-Salem three games to none. Entering play on Wednesday, the Woodpeckers are 21-25, good for fourth place in the Southern Division.

DASH DOTS

Winston-Salem is 2-1 in Thursday home games this year...Dash alumnus Eloy Jimenez hit two homers for the White Sox on Wednesday at Houston.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from May 23, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.