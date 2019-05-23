Reyes Walks It off for Frederick

May 23, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Frederick Keys News Release





FREDERICK, MD. - Jomar Reyes gave the Frederick Keys (23-22) a walk-off 8-7 win in the 11th inning over the Myrtle Beach Pelicans (17-21) on Thursday morning at Nymeo Field. Trailing 7-4 in the ninth inning, Zach Jarrett powered a three-run home run out of the stadium to tie the game 7-7 in his first game back in Frederick. After Steven Klimek (4-1) rolled a double-play with the bases loaded in the 11th, Reyes powered a deep drive to center-field to plate the winning run. The victory gives Frederick the series win and pushes the Keys over .500 for the second time this season.

Klimek came on and pitched a clean 10th but walked a pair to load the bases with one-out in the 11th. He induced a groundball to short where Sean Miller and Yahn turned a spectacular double play. Hecht was replaced by Ryan Kellogg (1-3) in the 11th and allowed the Reyes double to score Cole Billingsley who started the inning at second base.

Meanwhile, DL Hall posted his best outing of the season, tying a career-high with 10 strikeouts while giving up just two hits in a season-best five scoreless innings.

The Keys jumped on the board 2-0 in the second inning with four straight base hits against Erich Uelmen, including RBI singles from Ryan Ripken and Miller. In the fifth, Trevor Craport ripped his fifth double of the homestand past left fielder Grant Fennell, scoring J.C. Escarra all the way from first to make it 3-0.

Uelmen was charged with all three runs coming on eight hits in his first start of the 2019 season. He lasted 4.1 innings.

In the sixth, the Pelicans took advantage of a few defensive miscues and capitalized. Reliever Travis Seabrooke recorded a fly-out to start the inning but Carlos Sepulveda climbed aboard with a double that was misplayed out in left. Seabrooke got Cam Balego to fly out for the second out, but Tyler Payne rocked one over the fence to bring the Pelicans within one run 3-2. Then, an error from Reyes put a man on for Grant Fennell, who hit the second two-run home run of the inning to give Myrtle Beach a 4-3 edge.

The Pelicans struck again the seventh as Sepulveda's ground-ball single snuck into centerfield to score Luke Reynolds, who led the inning off with a double. In the eighth, Fennell followed Kevonte Mitchell's double by scoring him to make it 6-3.

The Keys fought back, adding a run in the bottom of the inning on an RBI ground-out from Stuart Levy, but the Pelicans answered in the top of the ninth as Sepulveda tallied his second RBI of the day off to make it 7-4 before Myrtle Beach saw their lead evaporate.

Alexander Vargas was solid in relief for Myrtle Beach, surrendering just one run on five hits while striking out three in 3.2 innings. Cameron Ming relieved Seabrooke and gave up a pair of runs on four hits in two frames.

The Keys kickoff a four-game roadtrip to take on the Potomac Nationals on Friday, May 24. RHP Blaine Knight (0-0, 3.27 ERA) starts for Frederick. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. and the broadcast begins 15 minutes before first pitch on frederickkeys.com and the TuneIn radio app.

The Frederick Keys are the Advanced-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, and play their home games at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium. Following the 2018 season, the Keys were named the winner of the Carolina League's Complete Franchise Award. This goes to a team in the league which demonstrates franchise stability and significant contributions to its community and the league. In 2019, the team will host the Carolina League All-Star Classic presented by Visit Frederick. For more information about the Frederick Keys please contact Geoff Arnold by phone at (301)-815-9915 or by emailing at GArnold@FrederickKeys.com.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from May 23, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.