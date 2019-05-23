Keys Tie It in the Ninth, Win It in the 11th to Capture Series Victory over Pelicans

FREDERICK, Md. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans had a 7-4 advantage in the ninth inning, but the Keys came back to win the series finale on Thursday 8-7 in 11 innings from Harry Grove Stadium.

With Myrtle Beach (17-31) leading 7-4 in the ninth, the Keys (23-22) had two aboard and one out. Zach Jarrett then crushed a three-run, game-tying home run to knot the game at 7-7.

After both teams when scoreless in the 10th inning, Jomar Reyes ripped an RBI ground rule double to right centerfield, scoring Cole Billingsley, to win the game 8-7. Ryan Kellogg (1-3) was handed the loss for Myrtle Beach.

Back in the second inning, the Keys got on the scoreboard on back-to-back RBI singles from Ryan Ripken and Sean Miller.

Frederick then tacked on in the fifth on an RBI double from Trevor Craport, the Pelicans fought back in the sixth.

Keys starter D.L. Hall struck out 10 over his five shutout innings, but when he exited, the Birds attacked the bullpen. Both Tyler Payne and Grant Fennell hit two-run homers in the sixth and Myrtle Beach jumped out in front to a 4-3 lead.

In the seventh inning, Carlos Sepulveda added an RBI single to make it 5-3 and Fennell collected an RBI single of his own in the eighth to propel Myrtle Beach to a 6-3 lead.

The Keys fought back with an RBI ground out from Stuart Levy in the eighth, but Sepulveda answered back with an RBI single of his own in the ninth to set up the 7-4 lead into the ninth.

With his two innings of work out of the bullpen, Steven Klimek (4-1) earned his second win of the series.

The Pelicans' 11-game road trip concludes with a four-game series in Wilmington against the Blue Rocks on Friday with the first game at 7:05 p.m. The Pelicans will send RHP Erling Moreno (3-5, 7.39) while LHP Daniel Tillo (3-3, 4.93) will go for the Blue Rocks. Coverage starts at 6:50 p.m. on MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Broadcast and the MiLB First Pitch and TuneIn Apps.

The 2019 season is the 21st season for the Pelicans franchise and fifth as the Class A-Advanced affiliate of the Chicago Cubs. For tickets visit MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/tickets, call (843) 918-6000, or visit the Pelicans Box Office.

