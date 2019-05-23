Myrtle Beach Pelicans Game Notes: May 23 at Frederick

May 23, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release





Today, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans continue both their 11-game road trip and conclude their four-game series against the Frederick Keys (a Baltimore Orioles affiliate) at 11:00 a.m. This morning, RHP Erich Uelmen (0-0, 0.00 ERA) starts for the Birds against LHP DL Hall (1-2, 5.40 ERA). Coverage begins at 10:45 a.m. on MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Broadcast, TuneIn and the MiLB First Pitch app.

BIRDS CRUSHED BY FREDERICK ON WEDNESDAY

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans fell to the Frederick Keys 8-2 on Wednesday from Harry Grove Stadium. The Pelicans scored first on a bases-loaded walk from Miguel Amaya in the fifth, but the Keys answered with five runs in the home half of the sixth inning to take the lead. They then added three more runs in the seventh. The Birds' bullpen struggled, allowing all five inherited runners to score between Brian Glowicki and Manny Rodriguez. Alex Lange (1-7) was strong in his start, allowing three runs on three hits over 5.2 innings while striking out six and walking three.

LAYING THE LUMBER

The Pelicans have showed off their power this season, especially over their last few games. After another home run on Tuesday, the Pelicans have had five different players hit a home run in the last four games (Kevonte Mitchell, Wladimir Galindo, Cam Balego, Miguel Amaya and Tyler Payne). Over their last 12 games (since 5/11), they have hit 11 home runs, which is tied for the most in the league during that span. They homered in three-straight games for the first time in the 2019 campaign from Sunday through Tuesday. In 2018, the Birds hit a franchise-low 55 home runs. At their current pace, the Pelicans are projected to hit 75 home runs, still be fewer than 2017 (101) and 2016 (90).

BETTER KEEP THOSE ARMS WARM

There is no doubt that the pitching staff has helped to keep the Birds alive this season. When a Myrtle Beach starter has gone at least five innings, the Birds are 15-14. When the Pelicans receive a quality start, they are a strong 7-1. While the bullpen has struggled at times this season - they have allowed at least one run in 38 of the 47 games this year - when they do not cede a tally, the Pelicans are 7-2.

MITCHELL BRINGING THE MUSCLE

Kevonte Mitchell has been a monster at the plate for the Pelicans over the last 11 games. During that stretch, he is hitting .317/.383/.683 with three doubles, four home runs and 11 RBIs. His four long balls have come over his last 10 contests. After hitting just four home runs all of last season, he has seven this season, which leads the Pelicans and is tied for fifth in the league. His career high is 11 dingers that he blasted in 2017 with Low-A South Bend.

DIDN'T WE SEE HIM ON SPORTSCENTER?

On Monday, Pelicans starter Javier Assad was named the Carolina League Pitcher of the Week for the second-consecutive week. Assad made one start in the first week, earning a no-decision at Down East with six shutout, one-hit innings. After allowing a base hit to lead off the game from Yonny Hernandez, he only walked two batters the rest of the way. On Wednesday against Winston-Salem, he tied a career high with seven innings, facing the minimum while striking out nine, walking one and only allowing an infield single. Assad leads all Pelicans starters with a 3.16 ERA. His consecutive scoreless innings streak ended on Tuesday at 23.0 innings over his last five starts. He is also the first pitcher in 2019 to win the award in back-to-back weeks and the first one since Lynchburg's Justin Garza won the award twice in a row to open up the 2018 season.

BRINGING THE PAYNE

Tyler Payne has been on fire at the plate all season long for Myrtle Beach. On Saturday, he went 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles, giving him nine on the season to tie Jimmy Herron for the team high this year and he hit his second home run this season in Tuesday's game. Payne has reached safely in 25 of his last 27 games, hitting .317/.382/.462. Payne is leads the Pelicans or is tied for the team lead in batting average (.306), hits (34) and doubles (nine). After playing in just 13 games in 2018 due to a hip injury, Payne has played 31 games in 2019 entering Thursday's contest at Frederick.

CAMARGO CARRYING THE CARGO

Myrtle Beach reliever Jesus Camargo has been pitching well all season for the Birds. Camargo's 2.54 ERA leads the bullpen after his 3.1 innings on Monday. Following that outing, opponents are just hitting .180 off of the righty. Over his last nine outings, he has a 1.71 ERA (4 ER in 21.0 IP). Over that span, he has ceded just 12 hits, whiffing 16 and walking nine.

THAT MAN CAN FLY

Zach Davis swiped his 13th base of the season in Tuesday's loss to Frederick. He is now just one behind Salem's Jarren Duran (15) for the league lead in stolen bases. Davis stole 38 bases in 2018 to lead all Cubs farm hands.

PELICAN POINTS

This 11:00 a.m. game is the third that the Pelicans have played this season, with the other two on the road in Kinston against Down East...The Pelicans lead the league in walks (188) after placing seventh and eighth in the league in the last two seasons, respectively. At their current pace, the Pelicans 560 walks would be the most in the league since 2016 when Lynchburg walked 160 times that season.

Carolina League Stories from May 23, 2019

