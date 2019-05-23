RHP Brian Glowicki placed on the 7-day Injured List

May 23, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release





The Chicago Cubs have made the following moves that impact the Myrtle Beach Pelicans roster:

RHP Erich Uelmen has been transferred to Myrtle Beach from Extended Spring Training

RHP Brian Glowicki has been removed from the Myrtle Beach roster

Erich Uelmen, pronounced Erick UL-men, split his 2018 season between Low-A South Bend and Myrtle Beach. Between the two stops, he went 8-8 with a 3.83 ERA over 21 games, 20 starts. With the Pelicans, he made 10 appearances, nine starts, following his June 21 callup to Myrtle Beach. A fourth-round selection of the Cubs in 2017, Uelmen was a dominant pitcher in college at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo. His final year with the Mustangs as a junior, he went 4-8 with a 2.93 ERA, striking out 100 batters and only walking 23 in 98.1 innings. The Las Vegas, Nev. native had an incredible final season at Faith Lutheran High School, going 9-1 with a 1.19 ERA on the mound while also hitting .510 at the plate with 17 doubles, three home runs and 47 RBIs in 34 games.

Uelmen will wear #40.

The Pelicans roster now sits at 25 active players with three on the Injured List.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from May 23, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.