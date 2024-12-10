Sebastian Herrera Signs New Contract Ahead of 2025 Season

December 10, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







Today, Republic FC announced the club has re-signed Sebastian Herrera for the 2025 season. He will be added to the club's roster for the upcoming campaign pending league and federation approval. Per club policy, the terms of the contract were not disclosed.

"We've seen the impact Sebastian can make to our team, as well as his ability to step up in big moments," said Republic FC President and General Manager Todd Dunivant. "We look forward to having him back on our frontline."

In his first two years with Republic FC, Herrera has netted 12 goals and three assists in 43 total appearances. He has scored four of those goals in the U.S. Open Cup-tied for third all-time in club history-with three coming against MLS opponents. Earlier this year, he completed Sacramento's come-from-behind victory over the San Jose Earthquakes with a game-winning goal in the 107th minute. The score was later voted Play of the Year by the Republic FC players and technical staff.

The 30-year-old striker came to Sacramento after 11 seasons in his native Colombia, as well as Ecuador, where he featured in topflight leagues and amassed 83 goals in 273 matches played. He made his professional debut at 18 in 2012 for his hometown side Real Santander, then in Colombia's second division. Two stellar seasons to start his career earned him a move to the first division, where he featured for five seasons between 2014 and 2018, with Alianza Petrolera, Junior FC, Jaguares de Córdoba, and Atlético Huila.

Season ticket memberships are now on sale for the 2025 season, offering a range of benefits including discounts on merchandise and access to exclusive fan experiences, as well as priority seats in the new Republic Stadium at The Railyards. For more information, or to purchase a membership today, visit SacRepublicFC.com/Memberships.

In January, the club will host its annual Open Tryout, when the region's best players get the opportunity to impress the team's technical staff and earn an invitation to training camp. Registration is open now at SacRepublicFC.com/Tryouts with special early bird pricing through December 31.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from December 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.