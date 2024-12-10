El Paso Locomotive FC Sign El Paso Native and Forward Omar Mora for 2025

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC announced today that it has signed forward Omar Mora for the 2025 season. The signing is pending league and federation approval and the terms of the deal will not be disclosed per club policy.

"We're excited to add another young and talented local player to our roster for 2025," Locomotive Technical Director Ray Saari said. "We have followed Omar's success closely over the past three years and we believe he has the ability to progress well in our organization. Omar's engine, technical qualities and ability to put himself in dangerous positions will be a welcome addition to our attack."

The 20-year-old El Paso native inks his first professional contract after an impressive debut season at Oral Roberts University (NCAA DI) in Tulsa, Oklahoma. With the Golden Eagles in 2024, Mora was named to the Summit League's All-League Second Team and All-Newcomer Team after registering 10 goals and one (1) assist in 16 matches played, all of which he started.

Prior to his year with ORU, Mora spent the 2022 and 2023 seasons with Angelina College (NJCAA) in Lufkin, Texas. In 2023, he helped the Roadrunner's lift their historic first NCJAA Region 14 Conference Championship and was named the conference MVP, earning selections to the NCJAA's All-Conference First Team and All-American First Team as well. Mora made 38 total appearances for the Roadrunners, scoring 27 goals and assisting 17.

Mora was once a member of the Locomotive Academy before choosing to pursue collegiate soccer, representing the Locos at several youth tournaments and showcases around the region between 2019-2021.

Mora is a graduate of Eastlake High School, where he attended between 2018-22. As a Falcon, Mora scored a school-record 114 goals during his four-year career and was named the 2022 El Paso Times' Boys Soccer Player of the Year his senior year after scoring 30 goals and assisting 20 along the way to the Region 1-6A semifinals. His standout season saw him be named a 2021-22 All-American by the United Soccer Coaches, making him the first Eastlake soccer player to earn All-American honors.

"It truly means a lot to me to be given the opportunity by El Paso Locomotive FC to begin my professional career back home," Mora said. "This chance to play in my hometown is not just a privilege, but an honor. I am excited to contribute to the team's success while representing the place that shaped me into the person and player I am today."

Mora is the second of three local signings El Paso Locomotive FC has planned for the week, which the club teased via the club's social channels. 15-year-old defender and Locomotive Academy product Kenneth Hoban was announced earlier this week as the club's youngest ever professional signing.

El Paso's updated roster can be found below listed alphabetically by position:

Goalkeeper (1): Jahmali Waite

Defender (6): Wahab Ackwei, Tony Alfaro, Noah Dollenmayer, Kenneth Hoban, Arturo Ortiz, Ricky Ruiz

Midfielder (4): Bolu Akinyode, Eric Calvillo, Robert Coronado, Emiliano Rodriguez

Forward (3): Amando Moreno, Omar Mora, Tumi Moshobane

