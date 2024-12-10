Indy Eleven Signs Goalie Antony Siaha from Monterey Bay

December 10, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Indy Eleven News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - Indy Eleven has signed goalie Antony Siaha of Monterey Bay F.C., pending league and federation approval. Per club policy, terms of the deal will not be disclosed.

The 26-year-old Tucson, Arizona, native tied for second in the USL Championship with 102 saves in 2024, including two PK stops. The 6'5, 218-pound Siaha recorded six clean sheets. Siaha ranked sixth in the league in save percentage (75.8%).

The Cameroonian goalkeeper earned USL Championship "Player of the Week" on June 4 after recording back-to-back shutouts with a total of 13 saves against the two top teams in each conference table. It started with a six-save shutout draw against Charleston Battery midweek and finished with a 1-0 win over New Mexico United with a season-high seven saves four days later.

In that match, Siaha saved one penalty a few minutes after heavily influencing another PK miss to cap off a stellar, all-around outing for the big man - one that included his involvement in the game-winning goal as his quick distribution lit the fuse on the successful counter.

2023 Monterey Bay

Siaha started 18 matches for the Union in 2023, playing a total of 1,650 minutes. In regular season play, he led the team in saves with 58, a 1.31 goals against average, and repeated his 73% save percentage from his rookie season. Siaha saved two of the four penalties he faced and allowed just 21 goals. He was the league's top goalkeeper on USL Championship's Team of the Week on three occasions, and earned league-wide Save of the Week honors in Week 16. Siaha earned his second-consecutive MBFC Golden Glove award with a team-high five clean sheets.

2022 Monterey Bay

Siaha emerged as a force to be reckoned with throughout the league after signing with Monterey Bay F.C. in the middle of the 2022 season. He earned a clean sheet in his first professional start on July 9 and went on to record clean sheets in six of his first seven matches as a pro, including a remarkable run of five consecutive clean sheets to start his career. He finished the season with eight clean sheets in 17 appearances (all starts) and a stat line that included a solid 1.00 goals against average and an impressive 73% save percentage. In addition, he earned USL Championship Team of the Week honors on two occasions.

2021-2022 San Diego Loyal SC

Siaha signed with USL Championship San Diego Loyal SC ahead of the 2021 campaign and remained with the club into the early part of the 2022 season. Despite earning a spot in the 18 on multiple occasions for Loyal SC, Siaha did not make an appearance.

2020 San Diego 1904 FC

In 2020, Siaha joined National Independent Soccer Association (NISA) club 1904 FC before signing a deal to become what was believed to be the tallest goalkeeper in Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) history when he joined the San Diego Sockers.

Collegiate

Siaha's collegiate career began at CSU Bakersfield in 2016. The goalkeeper then made 13 starts for Ottawa University Arizona in 2017 before spending time at Benedictine University in Mesa, Arizona.

Personal

Siaha graduated from Tucson High School, where he earned an Arizona state title his senior year while attending the Real Salt Lake (Major League Soccer) Arizona Academy.

Additional information on player transactions and roster updates will be announced in the weeks ahead. Fans can follow upcoming player news at IndyEleven.com or on Indy Eleven social channels

Under first-year coach Sean McAuley, Indy Eleven hosted its first USL Championship home playoff game since 2019 on November 3 after earning the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference. The Boys in Blue also advanced to the semifinals of the 2024 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup with four victories, including a 2-1 win at MLS side Atlanta United.

Indy Eleven 2025 Season Tickets start at only $204. For more information, click here, email tickets@indyeleven.com, or call (317) 685-1100 during regular business hours.

Indy Eleven Roster (12/10/24)

Goalkeeper (1): Antony Siaha

Defenders (8): Adrian Diz Pe, James Musa, Logan Neidlinger, Josh O'Brien, Ben Ofeimu, Bruno Rendon, Aedan Stanley, Hayden White

Midfielders (4): Jack Blake, Cam Lindley, Aodhan Quinn, Brem Soumaoro

Forwards (4): Elliot Collier, Maalique Foster, Edward Kizza, Romario Williams

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from December 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.