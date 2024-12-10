Indy Eleven Academy U20 Champions Put 7 on All-Tournament Teams

December 10, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Indy Eleven News Release







Tampa, Fla. -The champion Indy Eleven U20 Academy team dominated the 2024 USL Academy League Finals All-Tournament teams after they won the title at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, on Sunday.

The Boys in Blue led all clubs with seven All-Tournament selections after claiming their second championship in four years.

Indy Eleven's four first-team selections are Golden Ball winner and Young Player of the Tournament Jake Alb (Crown Point, Ind.), Golden Boot winner Fynn Lahrsen (Indianapolis, Ind.), midfielder Levi Dewey (Indianapolis, Ind.) - who notched a pair of assists in the side's 2-0 win against AC Connecticut in the Final - and defender Lincoln Minzey (Granger, Ind.).

Boys in Blue players on the All-Tournament Second Team are forward Victor Aguilar (South Bend, Ind.), goalie Ryan Hunsucker (Westfield, Ind.), and defender Maverick McCoy (Carmel, Ind.).

2024 USL Academy League Finals All-Tournament First Team

D - Jake Alb, Indy Eleven

D - Lincoln Minzey, Indy Eleven

M - Levi Dewey, Indy Eleven

F - Fynn Lahrsen, Indy Eleven

2024 USL Academy League Finals All-Tournament Second Team

GK - Ryan Hunsucker, Indy Eleven

D - Maverick McCoy, Indy Eleven

F - Victor Aguilar, Indy Eleven

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from December 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.