Indy Eleven Academy U20 Champions Put 7 on All-Tournament Teams
December 10, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Indy Eleven News Release
Tampa, Fla. -The champion Indy Eleven U20 Academy team dominated the 2024 USL Academy League Finals All-Tournament teams after they won the title at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, on Sunday.
The Boys in Blue led all clubs with seven All-Tournament selections after claiming their second championship in four years.
Indy Eleven's four first-team selections are Golden Ball winner and Young Player of the Tournament Jake Alb (Crown Point, Ind.), Golden Boot winner Fynn Lahrsen (Indianapolis, Ind.), midfielder Levi Dewey (Indianapolis, Ind.) - who notched a pair of assists in the side's 2-0 win against AC Connecticut in the Final - and defender Lincoln Minzey (Granger, Ind.).
Boys in Blue players on the All-Tournament Second Team are forward Victor Aguilar (South Bend, Ind.), goalie Ryan Hunsucker (Westfield, Ind.), and defender Maverick McCoy (Carmel, Ind.).
2024 USL Academy League Finals All-Tournament First Team
D - Jake Alb, Indy Eleven
D - Lincoln Minzey, Indy Eleven
M - Levi Dewey, Indy Eleven
F - Fynn Lahrsen, Indy Eleven
2024 USL Academy League Finals All-Tournament Second Team
GK - Ryan Hunsucker, Indy Eleven
D - Maverick McCoy, Indy Eleven
F - Victor Aguilar, Indy Eleven
