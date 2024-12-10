El Paso Locomotive FC Academy Teams Put up Competitive ECNL League Performances in Salt Lake City

United Soccer League Championship (USL)

El Paso Locomotive FC News Release







EL PASO, Texas - Five El Paso Locomotive FC Academy teams competed in their first away matches in the Elite Clubs National League (ECNL) in Salt Lake City over the weekend, with the young Locos posting an overall record of 6-2-0.

"This was our first ever away league gameday in the ECNL and our first trip to the state of Utah," Locomotive Academy Director Ivan Militar said. "Needless to say, it was a completely new environment, completely new field conditions and completely new styles of play from our opponents, but our teams showed up extremely well and finished net positive in results. However, the ECNL experience was the most valuable takeaway from the trip. Great fields, great opponents and competitive games are what we need week-to-week. The Utah weekend was a great start to our ECNL run and we are looking forward to continue our journey towards reaching the playoffs with multiple teams in 2025."

U13 (2012) Academy Results

Record 0-0-2, -3 GD

Game #1 vs Utah Avalanche - 0-2 L

Game #2 vs La Roca - 0-1 L

U14 (2011) Academy Results

Record 2-0-0, +4 GD

Game #1 vs Utah Avalanche - 3-0 W

Game #2 vs La Roca - 1-0 W

U15 (2010) Academy Results

Record 2-0-0, +4 GD

Game #1 vs Utah Avalanche - 2-1 W

Game #2 vs La Roca - 3-0 W

U16 (2009) Academy Results

Record 2-0-0, +3 GD

Game #1 vs Utah Avalanche - 1-0 W

Game #2 vs La Roca - 3-1 W

U17 (2008) Academy Results

Record 0-0-2, -4 GD

Game #1 vs Utah Avalanche - 0-2 L

Game #2 vs La Roca - 0-2 L

