El Paso Locomotive FC Academy Compete against Top National Youth Teams at USL Academy Finals

December 10, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC's USL Academy U-20 team wrapped up another milestone weekend after competing at the 2024 USL Academy Finals, the second consecutive time the young Locos clinched an appearance at the national tournament.

Qualifying for the tournament because of their impressive season in the USL Academy's Cactus Division in which they ended the season with a 7-2-1 record, the Academy Locos were drawn to face AC Connecticut in the Round of 16. The Locos would find a way back into their match after going down early on, but Connecticut would find the back of the net once more in the second half and hold on to their lead to advance to the next round.

"Though it was unfortunate to fall in the first round to AC Connecticut, who would go on to be tournament finalists, our Locomotive boys showed great quality throughout the week," Locomotive Academy Director and USL Academy U-20 Head Coach Ivan Militar said. "I am proud of our performance, and we are very happy that we had the chance to represent our Cub and colors on a national stage once again. This group had a tremendous run in the USL Academy League this year and we are looking forward to repeating this in 2025."

Following the loss to Connecticut, Locomotive would move on to the showcase phase in the next couple of days. Locomotive would go up against some of the country's top youth teams including rivals San Antonio FC and FC Motown, as well as the LFE All-Stars, a team made up of youth players from several English clubs including the Premier League. The Locos would post a 1-1-1 record in the showcase round.

"We had some highlight moments and showed that our Academy is one of the best USL Academies in this country," Militar said. "We were one of the youngest squads at the tournament, but the boys did not let that to be an excuse. We played against older opponents and competed head-to-head with them. I could not be prouder of our group for how they came out to perform."

Following the tournament, two Locomotive players earned nods to the USL Academy Finals All-Tournament teams. Midfielder Damian Perez was named to the All-Tournament First Team and defender Kenneth Hoban - who was announced on Monday as the club's youngest ever professional signing - earned a spot on the All-Tournament Second Team.

USL Academy U-20 Results

Tournament

Round of 16 vs AC Connecticut - 2-1 L

Showcase

Game #1 vs FC Motown - 3-0 W

Game #2 vs LFE All-Stars - 0-0 D

Game #3 vs San Antonio FC - 4-3 L

