Two El Paso Locomotive FC Academy Players Selected to USL Academy Finals All-Tournament Teams

December 10, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

TAMPA, Fla. - USL Academy announced on Tuesday the 2024 USL Academy League Finals All-Tournament Teams, honoring the top performers across the four days of competition at IMG Academy that concluded this past Sunday.

El Paso Locomotive FC midfielder Damian Perez was selected to the All-Tournament First Team and defender Kenneth Hoban - who was recently announced as Locomotive's first signing for 2025 and the youngest in club history to sign a professional contract - earned a spot in the All-Tournament Second Team.

El Paso Locomotive FC Damian Perez (M) was named to the USL Academy Finals All-Tournament First Team.

2024 USL Academy League Finals All-Tournament First Team

GK - James Sneddon, Richmond Kickers

D - Jake Alb, Indy Eleven

D - Griffin Garnett, Richmond Kickers

D - Beckett Howell, Richmond Kickers

D - Lincoln Minzey, Indy Eleven

M - Levi Dewey, Indy Eleven

M - Daniel Istambouli, AC Connecticut

M - Damian Perez, El Paso Locomotive FC

F - Fynn Lahrsen, Indy Eleven

F - Nicholas Simmonds, Richmond Kickers

F - Leonardo Soltero, Real Colorado

El Paso Locomotive FC's Kenneth Hoban (D) was named to the USL Academy Finals All-Tournament Second Team.

2024 USL Academy League Finals All-Tournament Second Team

GK - Ryan Hunsucker, Indy Eleven

D - Kenneth Hoban, El Paso Locomotive FC

D - Grafton Kahl, Richmond Kickers

D - Martin Rubalcava Lopez, West Coast Futbol Club

D - Maverick McCoy, Indy Eleven

M - Luke Fiscella, AC Connecticut

M - Dyllan Mendoza, San Antonio FC

M - Jack Ryan, AC Connecticut

F - Victor Aguilar, Indy Eleven

F - Cooper Hineline, Real Colorado

F - Elijah Tenger, Utah Red Wolves SC

