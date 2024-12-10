FC Tulsa Re-Signs Arthur Rogers, Two-Time USL League One Defender of the Year

December 10, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa News Release







TULSA - FC Tulsa announced Tuesday it has re-signed defender Arthur Rogers ahead of the 2025 season, pending league and federation approval.

Rogers, 28, returns to the club after a 2024 campaign which saw him log 15 appearances (10 starts) for the club. A day-one starter, Rogers missed more than half of the season due to injury but returned for the club's final seven matches.

A native of London, England, he returns having been named USL League One Defender of the Year in 2022 and 2023 with Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC - becoming the first player to go back-to-back in the accolade. Rogers set a League One single-season record with 11 assists in 2023 while also adding 55 clearances, 28 interceptions, 43 tackles won, 179 duels won, 35 aerial duels won and nine blocks on the year.

He earned All-League First Team honors in both campaigns.

Rogers spent two seasons in the USL Championship with Hartford Athletic in 2020 and 2021. He made 42 appearances for Hartford, logging three goals and 48 chances created while helping the Athletic reach the postseason in 2020.

He played one collegiate season at Kentucky Wesleyan College before transferring to the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley where he was named to the All-WAC Second Team and the United States Soccer Coaches Scholar All-West Region Second Team. While in college, Rogers also appeared 14 times in USL League Two for Corpus Christi FC.

FC Tulsa's full squad will take shape in the coming weeks as additional signings are announced.

Current 2025 FC Tulsa Roster

Forwards: Kalil ElMedkhar

Defenders: Owen Damm, Arthur Rogers

Goalkeepers: Johan Peñaranda

