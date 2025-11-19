Sebastian Berhalter's Gameday Routine #usmnt
Published on November 19, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Vancouver Whitecaps FC YouTube Video
Check out the Vancouver Whitecaps FC Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from November 19, 2025
- International Duty Roundup: Recapping the November International Window - Inter Miami CF
- New England Revolution Academy Highlights: November 19, 2025 - New England Revolution
- Café Bustelo Renews Multi-Year Contract as the Official Coffee and Espresso of Inter Miami CF - Inter Miami CF
- San Diego FC Launches "One City, One Table" to Support Families Across San Diego this Holiday Season - San Diego FC
- Seattle Sounders FC and Seattle Reign FC Appoint Veteran Financial Leader Sean Coury as Chief Financial Officer - Seattle Sounders FC
- San Diego FC Exercises Permanent Trade Option to Acquire Defender Oscar Verhoeven - San Diego FC
- Earthquakes' Oscar Verhoeven's Trade Option Exercised; San Diego FC Acquires Defender Permanently After Season-Long Loan - San Jose Earthquakes
- Miles Robinson Shows Leadership, Quality with USMNT as FC Cincinnati Stars Shine on International Duty - FC Cincinnati
- San Jose Earthquakes and Rank + Rally Shake up Retail Experience at PayPal Park - San Jose Earthquakes
- Five CF Montréal Academy Players Called up by Canada U16 - Club de Foot Montreal
- Atlanta United Announces Head Coach Tata Martino's Technical Staff - Atlanta United FC
- Real Salt Lake Star Diego Luna Named Recipient of the 2025 Audi Goals Drive Progress Impact Award - Real Salt Lake
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Vancouver Whitecaps FC Stories
- MLS Cup Playoffs Western Conference Semifinal at BC Place Sold Out
- Vancouver Whitecaps FC Defender Tristan Blackmon and Midfielder Sebastian Berhalter Named to 2025 MLS Best XI
- Priso Scores Late Goal as 'Caps Advance to Host Western Conference Semifinal
- Whitecaps FC to Host Western Conference Semifinal on November 22 at BC Place
- Tristan Blackmon Named 2025 MLS Defender of the Year