SeaWolves Fall to Baysox 4-2

The Erie SeaWolves were setback on Wednesday night at UPMC Park, dropping the second game of their series with the Bowie Baysox 4-2. Erie did not manage a base hit until the sixth inning, and Elvin Rodriguez was struck for a pair of solo home runs on the mound, giving him the loss.

Gray Fenter shut down the Erie offense over the first five innings, allowing only one baserunner. After Spencer Torkelson walked in the first frame, Fenter retired the next twelve batters to send the game to the sixth.

Erie broke up the no-hit bid in the sixth inning when Josh Lester lofted a massive home run to right field to open the frame. Lester's 11th of the season boosted the Erie offense to knock three more hits in the inning, and Torkelson gave Erie another run with an RBI single later in the frame.

Bowie got a perfect relief outing by Tim Naughton, and a scoreless eighth inning from Nick Vespi. Diogenes Almengo worked three flyouts in the ninth inning to earn the save.

Over his first four innings, Elvin Rodriguez only allowed two hits, but both hits were solo home runs. Kyle Stowers knocked one to right field in the second inning, and Robert Neustrom went the same way in the fourth inning. Rodriguez was removed from the game in the fifth inning after loading the bases on a pair of walks and a single. Two of the runners would later score in the inning on an error and a wild pitch by Cale Coshow.

Out of the bullpen, Yaya Chentouf spun a pair of scoreless frames, and Ruben Garcia added a perfect ninth inning with a pair of strikeouts.

