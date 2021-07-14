Hartford Yard Goats Game Information

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (25-32) @ Hartford Yard Goats (18-42)

Wednesday, July 14, 2021 (7:05 PM) @ Dunkin' Donuts Park

RHP Karl Kauffmann vs RHP Maximo Castillo

Game #61 Radio: News Radio 1410 AM WPOP, 100.9 FM

Video Stream: MiLB.TV

Internet: newsradio1410.iheart.com (i-heart radio app)

TONIGHT'S GAME:

The Yard Goats continue a six-game homestand against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Toronto Blue Jays affiliate)... Hartford was just swept on a six-game road trip in Portland, Maine and will try and snap a season-high 7-game skid (T-season-high)... Last homestand the Yard Goats just won their first series in July taking three of five against Altoona... Hartford went 5-6 on its last homestand (lost four of six against Richmond)...

YARD GOATS STARTING PITCHER:

RHP Karl Kauffmann makes his 9th start of the season and seeks his first Double-A win...Was tagged with loss in six of first eight starts, and hit with loss in last outing on Thursday at Portland (5 IP 9H 5R 5ER 2BB 3K)... Rockies 2nd round pick in 2019 MLB (University of Michigan)... 2021 is his first professional season and pitched only two games before getting promoted to Double-A...

DUNKIN' DONUTS PARK NAMED 2021 BEST DOUBLE-A BALLPARK

Ballpark Digest named the Yard Goats home, Dunkin' Donuts Park the best Double-A ballpark in 2021... It is the first time that a minor league ballpark has won the award three times (2017 & 2018)...In 2019, the Yard Goats had a record 414,949 fans (51 sellouts) and led the entire league in total attendance for the second straight year while also becoming the first minor league club in Connecticut to attract over 400,000 plus fans in consecutive seasons... The Yard Goats welcomed their one-millionth fan to Dunkin' Donuts Park on June 22 becoming the fastest minor league team in New England to reach the mark..

THE OPPONENT

Tonight is the 8th of 24 meetings (4 series) between the Yard Goats and Fisher Cats... This in the Fisher Cats first of two visits to Dunkin' Donuts Park (August 17-22)... Hartford and New Hampshire split six games in Manchester last month... The Yard Goats visit New Hampshire again in August...

GOAT FEED... The Yard Goats

Have lost 7-in-a-row after having 3-game win-streak snapped Tuesday... Just took three of five vs Altoona last homestand.. Elehuris Montero has a 6-game hit streak and is batting .466 (21-45) with 2 doubles, 5 home runs and 13 RBI over his last 14 games since June 26th... He has raised his batting average 72 points since June 12th... C Willie MacIver became the first ever Yard Goats player to hit three home runs in a game (last Saturday vs ALT)... Willie MacIver played in the All-Star Futures Game on Sunday and Pitching Coach Frank Gonzalez was on the coaching staff... The game was played at Coors Field in Denver, Colorado...

