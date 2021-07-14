Flying Squirrels Take Marathon Contest 7-6

July 14, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Somerset Patriots News Release









Brandon Lockridge of the Somerset Patriots

(Somerset Patriots, Credit: Kirk Nawrotzky) Brandon Lockridge of the Somerset Patriots(Somerset Patriots, Credit: Kirk Nawrotzky)

Richmond, Virginia - The Somerset Patriots (39-22) dropped Wednesday night's contest 7-6 in 11 innings against the Richmond Flying Squirrels (34-28) at The Diamond.

Both teams exchanged three-run innings in the eighth to send the game to extra innings. After the Patriots were held off the board in both the 10th and 11th frames, Vince Fernandez won it for Richmond with a two-out, walk-off RBI single to right field in the bottom of the 11th.

Fernandez finished his day 4-for-5 with a home run, two runs scored and five RBI.

Somerset opened the scoring in the second on when Brandon Lockridge stole home on the back-end of a double-steal. Fernandez then put Richmond ahead in the bottom half of the inning with a two-run home run (11).

Somerset tied it in the third on an Oswald Peraza (4) solo homer, but the Flying Squirrels regained a lead in the fourth on a Fernandez RBI double.

Michael Beltre (10) tied the game again in the top of the sixth with a solo home run before the team put three runs on the board in the top of the 8th to take the lead. Jason Lopez blooped an RBI double down the right-field line to put the team ahead 4-3. Later in the inning, a two-base throwing error from Richmond catcher Andres Angulo allowed two more runs to score.

The Flying Squirrels again tied the game in the bottom of the eighth on a Fernandez RBI single and a Diego Rincones two-run single.

Patriots reliever Ron Marinaccio (BS, 1) struck out six over two innings of relief to send the game to extras. Richmond later won the game in the 11th.

Frank Rubio (W, 4-2) earned the win with a scoreless inning of relief. Zach Greene (L, 1-2) yielded one run over 1.2 innings of relief to take the loss.

The Patriots and Flying Squirrels continue their six-game series Thursday night. Right-hander JP Sears (3-0, 2.31 ERA) takes the mound for Somerset against Richmond righty Caleb Killian (3-0, 2.09 ERA). First pitch at the Diamond is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...





Double-A Northeast League Stories from July 14, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.