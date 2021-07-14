Former UVA, JMU Football Player D'Angelo Amos to Throw First Pitch Friday

RICHMOND, Va. - Richmond native and Detroit Lions football player De'Angelo Amos will be at The Diamond on Friday to throw a ceremonial first pitch before the Richmond Flying Squirrels' game against the Somerset Patriots, the team announced on Wednesday.

Amos, who attended Meadowbrook High School, played safety for three seasons at JMU, where he was selected to multiple All-American lists in 2018 and 2019. He finished his Dukes career ranked second in program history in punt return yards. Amos concluded his collegiate career at UVA in 2020 as a graduate transfer, appearing in all ten of the Cavaliers' games.

Earlier this year, Amos signed with the Detroit Lions to begin his professional career.

Amos was a three-sport athlete at Meadowbrook, running track and playing basketball along with football.

