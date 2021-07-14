Bonifacio and Duran Both Produce Multi-Hit Games in Loss

The R-Phils lost Wednesday night's contest against the Sea Dogs 5-2, despite Rodolfo Duran's second consecutive game with a solo shot.

Victor Santos(L, 1-1) got the start for the R-Phils, and allowed four runs through five innings. The damage could have been worse in the second for Santos, as he held the Sea Dogs to just two runs on an impressive defensive play where he threw a runner out at the plate on a bunt to end the inning.

Duran smacked his fifth long ball of the season in the bottom half, as he sent a missile over the fence for Reading's first run of the game.

Jorge Bonifacio tied it up in the third on an RBI double, making it 2-2 after the first three innings of play. This was Bonifacio's second hit in as many trips to the dish.

Portland was able to plate two runs in the top of the fifth, which ended the day for Santos and brought in Kyle Dohy. Dohy was solid in relief, allowing just one run on a hit in two innings of work.

With a 5-2 score in the eighth, Braden Zarbnisky entered to keep the R-Phils in striking distance, and he did just that. Zarbnisky did not just face the minimum through two innings of relief, but he refused to even throw a ball, throwing 14 strikes on 14 pitches.

However, the Fightins would not mount a comeback in this one, losing 5-2.

