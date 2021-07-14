Erie SeaWolves vs. Bowie Baysox - Game Information

ERIE SEAWOLVES (36-25, T1ST PLACE SW DIVISION, 2.0 GA) VS. BOWIE BAYSOX (33-26, 3RD PLACE SW DIVISION, 2.0 GB)

RHP ELVIN RODRIGUEZ (2-1, 5.09 ERA) VS. RHP GRAY FENTER (3-2, 8.03 ERA)

WEDNESDAY, JULY 14 | 7:05 P.M. | UPMC PARK

GAME #62 | HOME GAME #32 | BROADCAST: FOX SPORTS RADIO 1330 AM, SEAWOLVES.COM, MILB.TV

UPCOMING SCHEDULE AND STARTING PITCHERS

THURSDAY VS. BOWIE - 7:05 P.M. - UPMC PARK

RHP Jesus Rodriguez (1-0, 3.00 ERA) vs. RHP Kyle Brnovich (0-0, 4.50 ERA)

FRIDAY VS. BOWIE - 7:05 P.M. - UPMC PARK

RHP A.J. Ladwig (3-3, 4.46 ERA) vs. RHP Mike Baumann (1-2, 6.41 ERA)

SATURDAY vs. BOWIE - 7:05 P.M. - UPMC PARK

LHP Joey Wentz (0-1, 4.11 ERA) vs. RHP Grayson Rodriguez (3-1, 2.34 ERA)

SUNDAY vs. BOWIE - 1:35 P.M. - UPMC PARK

RHP Chance Kirby (2-1, 4.19 ERA) vs. RHP Ofelky Peralta (5-1, 4.66 ERA)

LAST GAME

The Erie SeaWolves returned to UPMC Park with a win on Tuesday night. Pushing seven runs across early, including five in the second inning, Erie took down the Bowie Baysox 7-5. Riley Greene knocked his 10th home run of the season and drove in four runs, while Chance Kirby tossed five innings for his second win in Double-A. Kirby provided Erie with a strong starting performance. The starter sat down the first 11 Bowie batters of the game, but went on to allow three runs over five innings, including a two-run home run by Doran Turchin. Erie was able to lean on their bullpen for four innings of work, and the trio of Ethan Decaster, Chavez Fernander, and Billy Lescher didn't allow an earned run on the night.

