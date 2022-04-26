SeaWolves and Rumble Ponies Postponed on Tuesday
April 26, 2022 - Eastern League (EL) - Erie SeaWolves News Release
(Binghamton, NY) - Tonight's Erie SeaWolves game against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies at Mirabito Stadium has been postponed due to rain. It will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Wednesday, April 27 beginning at 5:05 p.m.
